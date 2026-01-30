JUARA Introduces the New Radiance Plumping Serum Alongside Valentine’s Day Sale

JUARA’s new Radiance Complex Plumping Serum is designed to plump and smooth the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The Candlenut Body Creme, JUARA’s flagship product, is featured in their Valentine’s Day collection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare brand inspired by traditional Indonesian Jamu wellness rituals, announced a Valentine’s Day sale event running from January 20 through February 14, 2026. During this period, the brand will offer a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on products from their Valentine’s Day collection. At the start of the sale, JUARA will also introduce its newest skincare product launch, the Radiance Complex Plumping Serum.

JUARA’s Valentine’s Day collection brings together a curated assortment of JUARA’s body and skincare essentials, reflecting the brand’s ongoing focus on daily ritual, sensory experience, and plant-based formulations rooted in tradition. The collection includes the Full-Size Candlenut Body Creme, Candlenut Glow Body Oil, Kartini Body Oil, Radiance Enzyme Scrub, Sweet Black Tea Ginger Moisturizer, Coconut Illipe Hand Balm, and the new Radiance Complex Plumping Serum.

Launched on January 20, 2026, the Radiance Complex Plumping Serum marks JUARA’s newest product introduction since the release of the Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser. The Sensica cleanser, known for its lightly foaming texture, was developed to gently cleanse without stripping the skin as part of a soothing, supportive skincare routine. While it is uncommon for a brand-new product to be included in a buy-one-get-one-free promotion, JUARA has chosen to spotlight the Radiance Complex Plumping Serum during this sale to introduce it to both new and longtime customers.

The Valentine’s Day collection also features JUARA’s signature Candlenut Glow Body Oil, infused with the brand’s recognizable candlenut fragrance. This scent has become a defining element of JUARA’s identity, drawing from the sensory traditions of Jamu rituals that emphasize balance, warmth, and emotional well-being. The candlenut fragrance appears across several JUARA products and is designed to evoke a sense of comfort and joy during daily self-care routines.

JUARA’s Valentine’s Day event reflects the brand’s broader philosophy of self-care as a meaningful ritual. By bringing together established customer favorites with a new product debut, the company aims to highlight continuity in its product development while remaining rooted in its cultural inspiration.

The Valentine’s Day sale will be available exclusively from January 20 through February 14, 2026. Additional information about participating products and availability can be found through JUARA’s official website and social media.



