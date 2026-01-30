Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,669 in the last 365 days.

Newverest Expands Its Gaming Line With Premium Poker Table Mats Designed for Home Game Nights

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newverest, the consumer brand known for high-quality tabletop accessories, announced the expansion of its gaming collection with a redesigned suite of premium poker and blackjack table mats built for at-home game nights.

The expanded collection includes both 70” x 30” and 70” x 35” mats, available in multiple color options across Newverest’s Texas Hold’em and Blackjack layouts. Each mat is engineered to deliver a smooth, casino-style playing experience with reinforced stitched edges, improved anti-slip rubber backing, and a water-resistant playing surface designed for optimal card glide.

“Our goal was to create gaming mats that feel premium, travel easily, and perform reliably,” said a Newverest spokesperson. “We spent months refining materials and surface texture so both poker and blackjack players get a product that elevates their home game nights.”

As interest in home gaming continues to rise, Newverest’s expanded line complements the brand’s popular puzzle mats and tabletop accessories. Additional game-night products are planned for release in 2026 as the company deepens its presence in the home entertainment category.

Newverest’s gaming mats are available on Amazon and come with a compact carrying bag designed for easy storage and transport.

About Newverest

Newverest is a consumer products company focused on high-quality tabletop and home entertainment accessories. The brand specializes in practical, durable products that enhance family time, game nights, and creative hobbies.

Website: https://newverest.com/

Adam Walton
Newverest
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Newverest Expands Its Gaming Line With Premium Poker Table Mats Designed for Home Game Nights

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.