Newverest Expands Its Gaming Line With Premium Poker Table Mats Designed for Home Game Nights

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newverest, the consumer brand known for high-quality tabletop accessories, announced the expansion of its gaming collection with a redesigned suite of premium poker and blackjack table mats built for at-home game nights.The expanded collection includes both 70” x 30” and 70” x 35” mats, available in multiple color options across Newverest’s Texas Hold’em and Blackjack layouts. Each mat is engineered to deliver a smooth, casino-style playing experience with reinforced stitched edges, improved anti-slip rubber backing, and a water-resistant playing surface designed for optimal card glide.“Our goal was to create gaming mats that feel premium, travel easily, and perform reliably,” said a Newverest spokesperson. “We spent months refining materials and surface texture so both poker and blackjack players get a product that elevates their home game nights.”As interest in home gaming continues to rise, Newverest’s expanded line complements the brand’s popular puzzle mats and tabletop accessories. Additional game-night products are planned for release in 2026 as the company deepens its presence in the home entertainment category.Newverest’s gaming mats are available on Amazon and come with a compact carrying bag designed for easy storage and transport.About NewverestNewverest is a consumer products company focused on high-quality tabletop and home entertainment accessories. The brand specializes in practical, durable products that enhance family time, game nights, and creative hobbies.Website: https://newverest.com/

