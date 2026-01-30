After Record-Breaking Cold, Snow, and Storms, RoofVantage Offers Advice to Help Homeowners Identify Roofing Issues

From structural integrity to long-term resilience, RoofVantage in Wilmington and Raleigh designs and delivers roofing solutions built for performance, longevity, and real-world conditions. The RoofVantage team (www.callroofvantage.com) at work installing a new roof in Wilmington, NC. From structural integrity to long-term resilience, RoofVantage in Wilmington and Raleigh designs and delivers roofing solutions built for performance, longevity, and real-world conditions.

Following 5 simple tips from RoofVantage could help protect your home, finances, and peace of mind given the current extreme weather.

Roofing isn’t just about installing shingles. It’s about protecting families, investments, and the places where life happens, and ensuring that those who live in the home feel secure and protected.” — Nathan Eisenhauer, General Manager, RoofVantage

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the current stretch of record-breaking cold, snow, high winds, and damaging winter storms across the country subsides, homeowners are encouraged to check for roof damage particularly as the country faces more extreme and unpredictable weather year-round.Coastal and inland homeowners face mounting storm damage, rising insurance premiums, and greater scrutiny from insurers, and for most homeowners the roof is easy to forget until something significant goes wrong. But when small roofing issues go undetected, they can lead to expensive repairs, denied insurance claims, or even full roof failure during a major storm. RoofVantage , with locations in Wilmington and Raleigh North Carolina, offers the following tips to help homeowners identify issues and take steps before small roof problems become large ones.1. Don’t Ignore Small Roof ProblemsA missing shingle, minor roof leak, or damaged roof flashing can seem harmless at first. Many homeowners delay roof repairs because the issue appears small. Unfortunately, these common roofing problems rarely stay small. Water intrusion can spread beneath shingles, soak roof decking, and damage insulation long before stains appear indoors. By the time interior damage is visible, roof repair costs often increase significantly.Scheduling regular roof inspections, especially after storms, helps catch problems early. Prompt roof maintenance can extend the life of a roof and prevent costly structural repairs later.2. Don’t Wait to ReplaceOne of the most expensive roofing mistakes homeowners make is waiting until the roof fails completely. Every roofing system has a predictable lifespan. Asphalt shingle roofs typically last 15 - 25 years depending on the location of the home, material quality, ventilation, installation methods, and maintenance.Insurance companies view the roof as the "first line of defense" for a home. As a roof ages, the materials naturally degrade, making it much more likely that a storm, particularly a hurricane or high-wind event, will cause a catastrophic failure that leads to expensive interior water damage. Insurance companies closely evaluate roof age. An older roof, even if it has not leaked yet, may lead to higher premiums, reduced coverage, or denied storm damage claims. This is especially common after hurricanes along the coast or severe weather.Proactive roof replacement can improve insurability, lower long-term costs, and reduce the risk of catastrophic damage during hurricanes or severe storms.3. Compare but BewareComparing prices and estimates is important when hiring a roofing contractor but choosing the lowest bid could lead to problems. Low-cost roofing jobs may involve cheaper materials, rushed labor, or skipped installation steps that could weaken the entire roofing system.A professionally installed roof includes proper underlayment, secure flashing, correct fastening, and balanced attic ventilation. These details are critical for hurricane-resistant and storm-ready roofing systems. Investing in quality materials and an experienced roofing contractor often saves money long-term by reducing repairs, improving energy efficiency, and strengthening insurance eligibility.4. Ask About Ventilation and InsulationMany homeowners focus on shingles alone and overlook attic ventilation and insulation. Poor ventilation traps heat and moisture, shortening a roof’s lifespan and driving up energy bills. In hot, humid climates like Wilmington and Raleigh, trapped moisture can lead to mold growth, warped decking, and premature roof failure. Insurance inspectors may also classify moisture damage as a maintenance issue rather than storm damage.A properly designed roofing system includes balanced airflow to protect materials, improve energy efficiency, and reduce long-term repair costs.5. Schedule InspectionsDIY roof checks from the ground are helpful, but they do not replace professional inspections . Trained roofing professionals know where damage hides and how to properly document it. Clear documentation helps support insurance roof claims after hurricanes, hailstorms, and severe weather.Following these 5 simple tips can protect your home, your finances, and your peace of mind. A well-maintained, professionally installed roof is one of the smartest investments a homeowner can make.About RoofVantageRoofVantage, with locations in Wilmington and Raleigh, North Carolina, is backed by more than 15 years of hands-on construction and development experience across residential, multifamily, and commercial projects. Operating with developer-level discipline and builder precision, RoofVantage brings a higher standard of oversight, structural expertise, and long-term performance to every roof. The company employs HAAG-Certified Inspectors, operates as a Licensed General Contractor, and is certified through the IBHS FORTIFIED™ Home Program and CertainTeed, qualifying it to deliver storm-resilient roofing systems with enhanced warranties and insurance benefits. Built on transparency, accountability, and a people-first approach, RoofVantage provides detailed inspections, clear documentation, and roofing solutions engineered to endure North Carolina’s demanding weather conditions. For more information visit www.callroofvantage.com or call 910-807-7839.# # #

