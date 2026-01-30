Fernwayer Experience Maker Andrea Rossi Celebrated for Capturing the Soul of Burano in Documentary Screened at COP 30

Andrea Rossi, 4th generation fisherman in the Venice lagoon, is a genuine steward of Venice's fishing culture. By joining Andrea on Fernwayer's "Fishing for Lagoon Treasures" experiences travelers have the opportunity to see the local wildlife on an excursion in the lagoon.

Venetian fisherman and Fernwayer host Andrea Rossi takes the global stage at COP 30 in a new documentary on coastal resilience.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before the sun rises over the colorful houses of Burano, Andrea Rossi is already navigating the silent waters of the Venetian lagoon. As a traditional, fourth-generation fisherman, Rossi has spent a lifetime mastering the rhythm of the tides. Recently, his intimate knowledge of these waters was celebrated on a global stage, offering the world a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the resilience of a life lived at sea in a climate documentary recently screened at the COP 30 conference. The project, which focused on this year’s COP theme of "Adaptation," highlighted coastal communities around the world whose existence revolves around the sea.A GUARDIAN OF TRADITIONAs a Fernwayer host , Andrea is known for welcoming travelers into his world, stripping away the tourist veneer to show the authentic reality of fishing in Venice . Andrea represents a lineage of fishermen who have acted as stewards of this fragile ecosystem for generations. He still mends nets by hand, and navigates the shifting sandbars on his little fishing boat, which Fernwayer’s travelers get to accompany him on.It is this dedication to his craft that recently drew international attention. Andrea was selected to represent the voice of the Mediterranean in a documentary series screened at the COP 30 climate conference in Brazil.THROUGH THE EYES OF A FISHERMANRather than being the subject of a camera crew, Andrea was invited to step behind the lens himself. He documented his daily routine, capturing the texture of his life with his own hands. The resulting footage is a raw and poetic visual diary: the splash of the oars, the changing behavior of the fish, and the determination required to adapt to a warming sea.This footage was curated by the Swedish production company Deep Sea Reporter for their series on coastal adaptation, but the story belongs entirely to Andrea. By filming his own reality, he provided a perspective that no outsider could capture – the view of a man who does not just observe the water, but learns directly from it.THE FERNWAYER STANDARDFor Fernwayer, Andrea’s recognition is a celebration of the extraordinary individuals who define its community. He embodies the spirit of genuine connection, community, and local wisdom. His participation in this global project reinforces Fernwayer’s belief: that people deeply rooted in their craft — from fishing to farming, food, art, and history — tell the richest stories of a place, and offer travelers the kind of insight no guidebook ever could.Andrea reflects the caliber of “Experience Makers” travelers meet through Fernwayer. By amplifying voices like his, Fernwayer continues to champion travel that honors the authentic, lived reality of a destination.ABOUT FERNWAYERFernwayer is a curated travel marketplace connecting thoughtful travelers with authentic, locally-sourced experiences in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Morocco, Türkiye, Mexico, Argentina, Chile — and now Japan. As a counterpoint to bundled travel packages and uncurated platforms, Fernwayer offers meaningful alternatives for those seeking immersive, deeper connections. Inspired by the German word “fernweh” (an aching for distant places), Fernwayer’s mission is to craft transformative travel experiences that enrich travelers and the communities they visit. Founded by entrepreneurs passionate about reshaping tourism, Fernwayer champions cultural discovery that is personal, authentic, and enduring.

