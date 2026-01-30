Choice Health at Home Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Cy-Fair Health Care and Alliant
The acquisition of Alliant significantly strengthens our home health capabilities in the Denver market. We are now uniquely positioned to deliver all core levels of home-based care in the region”TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choice Health at Home, a leading provider of home health, hospice, and personal care services across the Southwest US, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cy-Fair Health Care in Texas and Alliant Home Health, Palliative, and Hospice Care in Colorado (“Alliant”). These strategic acquisitions further strengthen Choice Health at Home’s presence in key growth markets while expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care.
— David Jackson, CEO, Founder
Cy-Fair Health Care is located in Tomball, Texas, and provides home health services throughout Southeast Texas. The organization is known for its strong community ties and dedication to compassionate, personalized care. Cy-Fair’s clinical and operational teams will continue serving patients and families with the same trusted approach, now supported by the expanded resources of Choice Health at Home.
“Cy-Fair Health Care significantly expands our home health capabilities across the greater Houston area,” said Jackson. “Their strong clinical performance, outstanding sales team and local relationships, and commitment to patient-centered care enhance our ability to partner with physicians, hospitals, and payors to deliver high-quality care at scale throughout Southeast Texas.”
Alliant is located in Colorado and provides both home health and hospice services. The organization operates two offices, one in Westminster and one in Colorado Springs. Alliant has built a reputation for clinical excellence and a deeply compassionate approach to caring for patients and families across the continuum of care.
“At Choice, our focus is on building integrated, high-quality care platforms that truly serve patients and families,” said David Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Choice Health at Home. “The acquisition of Alliant significantly strengthens our home health capabilities in the greater Denver market. Combined with Lumicare Hospice, which we acquired in 2024, and Family Tree Private Care in early 2025, we are now uniquely positioned to deliver all core levels of home-based care in the region with a level of quality, coordination, and compassion that sets us apart.”
Tim Heronimus, co-founder of Alliant, shared his enthusiasm for the transaction, stating, “Joining Choice Health at Home allows us to build on the strong foundation we have created for patients, families, and our employees. Choice provides additional resources and support while preserving the personalized care and local leadership that define who we are. We are excited for what the future holds for our team and the communities we serve.”
Patients, families, and referral partners can expect continuity of care throughout the transition. Existing staff will remain in place, and services will continue without disruption. Over time, both organizations will benefit from Choice Health at Home’s clinical expertise, operational support, and commitment to education, innovation, and employee development.
Choice Health at Home operates across seven states, offering a comprehensive continuum of care that includes home health, hospice, and personal care services. The addition of Cy-Fair Health Care and Alliant advances the organization’s mission to expand access to exceptional care and support patients wherever they call home.
About Choice Health at Home
Choice Health at Home is a leading provider of home health, hospice, and personal care services, serving patients and families across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada. Guided by a patient-first philosophy, Choice Health at Home partners with families, physicians, and communities to deliver compassionate, high-quality care that supports independence, dignity, and quality of life.
