Infinity Circadian® DualFlex Named International Business Times 2026 Editor’s Pick for Best Massage Chair

Infinity Circadian® DualFlex 4D Massage Chair, a 2026 International Business Times Editor’s Pick, designed for personalized, full-body wellness at home.

Recognized for innovation, design, and personalized at-home massage

At Infinity, we’re focused on blending advanced engineering with everyday wellness. The Circadian DualFlex and its IBT Editor’s Pick recognition underscore that commitment.” — Michael Milone, Vice President of Retail Sales at Infinity

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs has announced that its Circadian® DualFlex Massage Chair has been named a 2026 Editor’s Pick for Best Massage Chair by International Business Times (IBT), highlighting the chair’s advanced technology, personalized wellness features, and premium comfort.

The Circadian DualFlex positions itself at the high end of the growing at-home wellness market, catering to consumers seeking consistent, full-body relief, recovery, and relaxation without leaving their homes. The recognition from IBT underscores Infinity’s commitment to innovation and thoughtful design in creating high-performance massage solutions for the modern consumer.

“At Infinity, we’re focused on blending advanced engineering with everyday wellness,” said Michael Milone, VP of Sales & Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs. “The Circadian DualFlex demonstrates our dedication to innovation, personalization, and delivering a complete at-home wellness experience. Receiving the IBT Editor’s Pick confirms that we’re moving the category forward and providing meaningful benefits to consumers.”

The Circadian DualFlex integrates Infinity’s advanced Flex Track system, a hybrid design combining the extended reach of an L-Track with the ergonomic contouring and pressure relief of an S-Track. This allows the chair to follow the natural curvature of the spine, providing massage coverage from neck to glutes, and enabling spinal decompression stretching for enhanced relief.

What sets the Circadian DualFlex apart is the tandem robotic massage mechanisms, which works like having two skilled massage therapists simultaneously targeting different areas of your back at the same time. The two synchronized units deliver consistent, deep tissue pressure, proving more comprehensive coverage than traditional single-mechanism chairs. Premium Harman Kardon speakers further elevate the experience, delivering immersive audio that complements the full-body massage for total sensory relaxation.

Adding to its personalized approach, the Circadian DualFlex incorporates an AI-driven wellness system. Users initiate the scan via the Health button, which reads vitals such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and overall fatigue. The chair then generates a customized massage program tailored to each individual’s need.

“The Circadian DualFlex blends cutting-edge massage technology with total-body wellness, bringing relaxation, recovery and comfort straight into the home,” said Michael Milone, VP of Sales & Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs. “It’s designed for consumers who want more than occasional treatments—those seeking long-term, consistent wellness support in a single, thoughtfully engineered product.”

For consumers and retail partners interested in experiencing the Circadian DualFlex and Infinity’s full lineup of massage chairs, or exploring partnership opportunities, visit infinitymassagechairs.com.

About Infinity Massage Chairs

Infinity Massage Chairs is a premier provider of state-of-the-art massage technology, committed to enhancing well-being through innovative design and superior craftsmanship. With a focus on relaxation, recovery, and luxury, Infinity continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products that redefine comfort and convenience. For more information, visit www.infinitymassagechairs.com.

Infinity Circadian DualFlex Massage Chair

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