Kaine Law Launches Super Bowl Giveaway for Atlanta Community

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Super Bowl right around the corner, Kaine Law is bringing the excitement to Atlanta with a special community giveaway designed to help football fans enjoy the big game in style.The Atlanta-based law firm is giving away a brand-new 55” Amazon Fire 4K Smart TV, just in time for kickoff. The giveaway reflects Kaine Law’s continued commitment to engaging with and giving back to the local community.How to Enter the GiveawayParticipants can enter by completing the following steps on social media:● Follow @kainelawatl● Comment on the giveaway post with their Super Bowl winner prediction● Tag a friend they’d like to watch the game withFor an additional bonus entry, participants may share the post to their Instagram story and tag Kaine Law.The winner will be announced on Wednesday, February 4th. The selected winner must be able to pick up the television at Kaine Law’s office, located at 5 Ravinia Drive, Atlanta, GA 30346.This giveaway is part of Kaine Law’s ongoing efforts to connect with the Atlanta community beyond the courtroom and celebrate moments that bring people together.For official rules, updates, and to enter, visit the giveaway video on Facebook

