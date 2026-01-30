Wegner Roofing & Solar Ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving the Des Moines Metro

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. With that kind of crowded landscape, a Top 100 ranking is difficult to achieve and helps validate the scale and professionalism behind Wegner’s Des Moines-area operations.The company stated the ranking reflects continued growth across its markets while maintaining consistent standards for inspections, installation, and customer communication. In the Des Moines metro, roofs are frequently stressed by hail, wind events, and seasonal storm cycles that can compromise shingles and flashing, often leading to leaks if issues are not addressed early.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar services across multiple markets. Learn more at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “A ranking like this reflects consistency across teams and processes,” said a company spokesperson. “For Des Moines-area customers, we aim to make the experience simple: clear inspections, honest recommendations, and work that holds up.”Wegner’s Des Moines-area team supports inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm-related services for residential and commercial customers. The company emphasized that many repeat roofing problems originate at system details such as penetrations, wall intersections, and drainage points, which is why correct repairs and complete roof-system work matter.To help property owners identify potential issues early after storms, the company recommends:- Look for granules in downspouts after hail.- Check for lifted shingles or flashing damage after wind events.- Watch for water staining, even small spots, on ceilings or walls.- Inspect attic spaces for damp insulation or moisture odor.- Schedule an inspection before minor issues turn into interior repairs.Local service information for the Des Moines metro is available at https://wegnerroofing.com/des-moines-ia-roofing/ Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VsxLRcXxAvp7fhyy8

