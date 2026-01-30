Burn Pits 360 Launches Updated Toxic Exposure Registry to Capture Evolving Health Impacts on Veterans, Families

ROBSTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burn Pits 360 announced today the launch of its newly updated, independent toxic exposure registry , a major overhaul designed to better reflect the evolving science, policy landscape and lived experiences of veterans and military families affected by toxic exposures.The Burn Pits 360 Registry, first launched several years ago, was created to document self-reported health outcomes linked to burn pits and other deployment-related toxic exposures. Since then, research has expanded understanding of long-term health effects, and the passage of the PACT Act has significantly broadened access to care and presumptive conditions. Despite those advances, advocates say critical gaps remain in diagnosis, treatment and the understanding of family and intergenerational health outcomes.“The updated registry allows us to capture the full picture of how toxic exposures impact not just service members, but their families over time,” said retired U.S. Air Force veteran Julie Tomáška, PhD, Burn Pits 360 Scientific Committee Chair. “Independent data collection remains essential to identifying trends, informing research and ensuring veterans and their loved ones are not overlooked.”The updated registry platform includes a streamlined user experience and expanded data collection, including new questions related to VA presumptive conditions, women’s and reproductive health, birth defects and intergenerational outcomes. Participants may now more easily update existing records and request direct outreach from the Burn Pits 360 team.Burn Pits 360 leaders said participation in the registry — whether as a first-time registrant or a returning participant — strengthens the evidence base used to advocate for improved policies, healthcare access and accountability related to military toxic exposures.The registry is open to veterans, service members, family members and survivors impacted by toxic exposures. Participation is voluntary and independent of the Department of Veterans Affairs.Burn Pits 360 is a Texas-based national nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and empowering veterans, first responders and their families affected by toxic exposures. Through education, advocacy, community support and policy engagement, Burn Pits 360 works to drive long-overdue care, recognition and accountability for exposure-related illnesses.

