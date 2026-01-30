North Carolina Ranked Top State for Domestic Migration, Remains Third-Fastest-Growing State in the Nation, According to Latest U.S. Census Bureau Findings

North Carolina remains one of the fastest-growing states in the country, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week. Despite a nationwide slowdown in population growth last year, North Carolina grew by nearly 150,000 people, making it the state with third-largest total population increase after Texas and Florida. North Carolina was also ranked the No. 1 state for domestic (state-to-state) migration. North Carolina’s population was 11.2 million as of July 1, 2025, according to the Census Bureau. North Carolina was also ranked third in terms of the percentage increase of its population.

“North Carolina’s secret is out. Our strong economic growth, natural beauty, and good people are attracting others from around the country,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We cannot let this momentum slip through our fingers by chasing irresponsible tax cuts for out-of-state corporate shareholders when we can’t retain the best teachers and law enforcement officers will hinder our progress. Let’s pass a fiscally responsible budget that invests in our people and continues to make North Carolina the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

With new people comes the need to provide essential services, including public safety, infrastructure, and education, to keep pace with growing demand. Despite a rapidly growing population and North Carolina’s strong economy, economists warn that state revenues for the next several years will be billions of dollars less than what’s needed to maintain current operations after adjusting for inflation and population growth because of fiscal irresponsibility.

The General Assembly’s pre-programmed tax cuts are driving the state off a fiscal cliff, resulting in a gap of more than $2 billion between projected revenues and the ability to maintain existing services in the next year. This gap leaves the state less prepared to respond to disasters or address health care or law enforcement staffing shortages that already plague key services, risking the high quality of life that has been such a strong attraction to businesses and new residents alike.

Highlights from Census Bureau Estimates for North Carolina (July 2024 – July 2025):

1st in domestic net migration: +84,000

3rd-fastest growth rate: 1.3%

3rd-largest population gain: +146,000

3rd in total net migration: +131,000

Since April 2020:

3rd-largest population gain: +757,000

6th-fastest growth rate: 7.2%

3rd-largest net migration: +709,000

