Visium Technologies, Inc. and IREX.AI, Inc. to Host Webinar on Peru's 54,000-Camera AI Surveillance Network

CEOs Calvin Yadav and Mark Lucky Will Discuss Landmark Deployment Addressing Latin American Security; Government-to-Government Regional Expansion Strategy

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:VISM)

Peru's deployment validates that governments can deploy AI-powered security infrastructure that serves citizens without compromising transparency or accountability” — Calvin Yadav

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISM), a leader in agentic AI-powered data analytics, cybersecurity, and surveillance solutions, today announced a public webinar featuring Calvin Yadav, CEO of IREX.AI , and Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, to discuss their groundbreaking collaboration deploying the proprietary Ethical Layered Intelligence ("ELI™") platform across Peru.The webinar will take place on Thursday, February 5th, 2026 at 2:00 PM EST via Zoom. Registration is now open at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xvO1BxwSSVOaVsIdcUvBQg WEBINAR DETAILS:• Date: Thursday, February 5th, 2026• Time: 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM Peru Time• Duration: 30 minutes• Platform: Zoom (Registration Required)• Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xvO1BxwSSVOaVsIdcUvBQg The half-hour-long discussion will provide an in-depth look at one of Latin America's most ambitious public safety transformations—the integration of up to 54,000 AI-powered cameras into a unified eight-city command and control (C4) center across Peru. The deployment directly responds to Peru's current security challenges and looks at opportunities beyond Peru."This webinar offers a rare opportunity to understand how ethical AI can address urgent security challenges while preserving data sovereignty and civil liberties," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "Calvin and I will share insights from our on-the-ground deployment, discuss the technology architecture enabling eight-city coordination, and explore how Peru's senior political leadership is championing this model for regional expansion through government-to-government agreements."The ELI platform combines IREX's advanced video analytics with proprietary Visium's TruContext™ platform to deliver real-time threat detection, behavioral analytics, and intelligent surveillance while maintaining local data ownership and role-based sharing protocols. This ethical framework has earned endorsement from Peru's administration, which is actively promoting the system to neighboring countries including Chile, Colombia, and Mexico."Peru's deployment validates that governments can deploy AI-powered security infrastructure that serves citizens without compromising transparency or accountability," said Calvin Yadav, CEO of IREX.AI. "Our government-to-government expansion strategy ensures vetted, ethical deployments that address shared regional challenges while supporting long-term stability and data-sovereign digital infrastructure."WEBINAR COVERAGE WILL INCLUDE:• Technology deep-dive: ELI platform architecture and capabilities• Ethical AI framework: Balancing public safety with privacy and civil liberties• Real-world impact: Combating contract killings, extortion, cargo hijackings, and transnational threats• Regional expansion: Government to Government strategy and enthusiastic endorsement by the government of Peru• Business implications: Market opportunities and scalability across emerging marketsThe webinar is designed for government officials, security industry professionals, Smart City technology providers, investors focused on emerging markets and GovTech, AI ethics researchers, and Latin American business leaders.Following the live webinar, all registered attendees will receive access to the recording and presentation materials within 24 hours.About IREX.AIIREX.AI is a global leader in Ethical AI and intelligent video analytics, empowering governments and organizations in over 30 countries to build safer, more resilient, and sustainable communities. The IREX Ethical AI and Big Data Platform securely connects cameras, sensors, and data systems to a private cloud, delivering real-time insights that prevent crime, emergencies, and public safety issues. Committed to privacy, IREX redefines Public Safety and GovTech, aiding transitions to Government-as-a-Service (GaaS) and data-sovereign infrastructure.For more information, visit www.IREX.AI About Visium TechnologiesVisium Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISM) leads in agentic AI-powered data analytics and surveillance solutions for governments and enterprises in emerging markets. The TruContext™ platform, driven by ELI technology, offers advanced threat detection, behavioral analytics, and intelligent surveillance with ethical safeguards and data sovereignty. With partnerships in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, Visium supports smart cities, critical assets, and national security.For more information, visit www.visiumtechnologies.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including deployment timelines, infrastructure dependencies, government contract performance, security conditions, and international expansion opportunities.MEDIA CONTACT:Visium Technologies, Inc.Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officermlucky@visiumtechnologies.com+1 703-273-0383WEBINAR REGISTRATION:

