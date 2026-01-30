MEP Peter Agius convenes European Parliament Conference with Comply.Land on Cyber Resilience and Digital Trust

European Parliament, Brussels. MEP Peter Agius, Martin Chatel (ETSI) and Daniel Thompson-Yvetot (Comply.Land) MEP Peter Agius is presented with Daniel Thompson-Yvetot's latest book in the European Parliament Comply.Land logo

The end goal is protection of consumers that's the start. Europe has led in telecoms, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors. We must approach the future with responsibility and opportunity, not fear” — MEP Peter Agius

BRUSSELS, MALTA, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEP Peter Agius and Comply.Land convened policymakers, industry leaders, standards bodies, and cybersecurity experts at the European Parliament to address one of Europe’s most urgent challenges: how organisations can demonstrate compliance with the EU’s rapidly evolving cybersecurity and digital product regulations while protecting consumers and sustaining innovation.

Opening the conference, MEP Peter Agius framed cybersecurity as a matter of responsibility rather than bureaucracy, emphasizing consumer protection as the central objective.

“The end goal is the protection of consumers - that’s where we start,” he stated. “Europe has led before in sectors like telecoms, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. We are in a transition, but we must approach the future with responsibility and opportunity, not fear.”

Agius stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue between legislators, businesses, and technical experts, committing to keep channels open between industry and EU institutions as cyber resilience legislation evolves.

Cyber resilience as a continuous commitment

Daniel Thompson-Yvetot, CEO of CrabNebula and co-founder of Comply.Land, described the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) not as a static compliance exercise, but as an ongoing commitment.

“Cyber resilience does not mean checkmarks only. It means keeping those boxes checked,” he explained, likening the CRA to “a long walk on the beach - appealing at first, but demanding constant attention if you don’t want to get burned.”

Thompson-Yvetot highlighted the complexity of the EU’s regulatory landscape - spanning the CRA, AI Act, Product Liability Directive, and identity regulations - and warned that businesses, particularly SMEs and open-source developers, risk being left behind without sufficient guidance and support.

“The conference catalyzed meaningful cross-sector collaboration, uniting software engineers, regulators, and policymakers to confront shared challenges.”

Compliance as a ‘design philosophy’

Amy Mallia, Co-founder and COO of AMS Consultants, delivered a keynote focused on the real-world consequences of insecure products, particularly for vulnerable users.

“When I see a sticker with ‘admin / admin’ and ‘password 12345,’ I see a design failure,” she said. “You cannot impose cybersecurity responsibility on the user anymore.”

Mallia argued that compliance must be embedded into products from the outset, particularly as connected devices move beyond consumer technology into industrial and physical environments.

“We have to ask not only if a product works, but how it fails,” she said. “These rules are raising the bar - not to end innovation, but to make it stronger.”

She urged companies to see compliance not as a burden, but as a feature.

“Cyber resilience should be treated as a design philosophy, not a paperwork exercise.”

Europe’s Global Standards Leadership

Martin Chatel, Chief Policy Officer at ETSI, positioned Europe as a global standard-setter, highlighting ETSI’s role in shaping internationally adopted frameworks rather than creating regulation in isolation.

“We don’t need standards just because they are standards,” he said. “We need standards because they meet real market needs — and because they are actually used.”

Chatel highlighted ETSI’s role in shaping globally adopted standards in areas including IoT security, digital identity, mobile communications, and quantum technologies, noting that European standards increasingly influence regulatory approaches in countries such as Japan, Korea, and India.

“We have every reason to be optimistic,” he added. “Europe already has trusted digital standards - we need to leverage them, not reinvent the wheel.”

Law, Accountability, and Trust

Closing the keynote sessions, Molly Butler, Legal and Policy Analyst at CrabNebula, framed EU digital regulation as a coordinated system rather than isolated laws.

“The Cyber Resilience Act is the shield - it deflects threats before they reach the consumer,” she explained. “The revised Product Liability Directive is the sword, ensuring accountability when harm occurs. And digital identity frameworks are the key that enable trusted transactions.”

She emphasized that “secure by design is no longer going above and beyond — it is the default,” marking a fundamental shift in how digital products are expected to be built and maintained throughout their lifecycle.

Panel Discussion: Turning regulation into practice

The conference concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Thompson-Yvetot, featuring experts from consulting, compliance technology, standards bodies, and cybersecurity policy.

Panelists explored how organisations can move from regulatory uncertainty to practical implementation, underscoring the need for clearer guidance, better tooling, and sustained cross-sector collaboration.

