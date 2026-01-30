Coolfire LawStars + Screenburn.AI Take Home Two 2026 Golden Gavel Awards

From AI-powered humor to cinematic storytelling, The Morgan Law Group & Miley Legal recognized for standout legal advertising

These wins show what happens when clients are willing to take creative risks and we have the tools to make them real.” — Jeremy Corray, co-founder of LawStars and Screenburn

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolfire LawStars and Screenburn.AI were among the winners at this year’s Golden Gavel Awards, earning top honors for two distinct legal advertising campaigns. The wins recognize work created for Miley Legal Group and The Morgan Law Group, spanning AI-powered creative and premium broadcast production.

Miley Legal Group won the Golden Gavel Award for Best AI-Powered Ad for its campaign “AI of the Tiger,” developed with Coolfire LawStars and Screenburn.AI. The campaign blends live action with AI-driven visuals, using humor and self-awareness to address the growing conversation around artificial intelligence while remaining grounded in trust and transparency.

“We wanted to do something that felt memorable and natural,” said Tim Miley, founder of Miley Legal Group. “The goal was to connect with people in a way that felt natural and memorable, yet new. Seeing the work recognized with a Golden Gavel is incredibly rewarding.”

Susan Aguayo Miley, Business Manager for Miley Legal Group, said the campaign has delivered more than creative buzz. “We’ve seen a meaningful lift in new cases since the campaign launched, along with stronger name recognition,” she said. “Coolfire LawStars and Screenburn.AI helped us use AI in a way that felt transparent and true to who we are as a firm.”

In a separate win, The Morgan Law Group earned the Golden Gavel Award for Best TV Broadcast and Streaming Commercial for “When It’s OMG – Call MLG!” The spot stood out for its cinematic scale, incorporating LED wall technology, visual effects, and improvisational performances to create a world far removed from the typical lawyer commercial.

“We wanted to create something that truly broke the mold of traditional legal advertising,” said Chris Berry, CMO, The Morgan Law Group. “The campaign reflects the bold, modern way we advocate for our clients.”

Redefining What Legal Advertising Can Be

Together, the two wins highlight the range of work produced through the Coolfire LawStars and Screenburn.AI collaboration, from technically complex broadcast production to fast-moving, culturally aware AI-driven campaigns. The common thread is an emphasis on making work people actually want to watch, rather than ads that fade into the background.

"These wins show what happens when clients are willing to take creative risks and we have the tools to make them real,” said Jeremy Corray, co-founder of LawStars and Screenburn. "Whether it’s high-end broadcast or AI-powered spots, our goal is always the same: help law firms stand out in ways that feel authentic and engaging."

"What sets these campaigns apart is that they aren’t just trying to be flashy,” relayed Jeff Keane, co-founder of LawStars and Screenburn. Each one is rooted in collaboration with the firm, focused on stories people actually want to watch. That’s why both Miley Legal and The Morgan Law Group work so well—they trusted the process and embraced bold ideas."

About Coolfire LawStars + Screenburn.AI

Born from Coolfire Studio, a full-service commercial and television production studio located in St. Louis, Mo, LawStars helps law firms with best-in-class creative concepts and premium execution. With over 20 years of experience working with law firms all over the country, Coolfire LawStars has won multiple awards for their clients, including Emmys, Addy Awards, and Golden Gavels. A subsidiary of Coolfire LawStars, Screenburn.AI is an AI-powered creative studio producing standout advertising for law firms seeking to differentiate themselves in competitive markets. It combines strategic storytelling, premium production, and responsible AI innovation.

