Looper Insights Unlocks First-of-Its-Kind Measurement of Samsung TV 2025 in the UK

Company adds CTV visibility tracking of Samsung TV 2025 (UK) and DirecTV Gemini Air (US), followed by January launch of Home and Insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today announced its unique measurement of Samsung TV 2025 in the UK, alongside new coverage of DirecTV Gemini Air in the US. The company launched its new Home and Insights modules within its platform, designed to help customers more quickly understand performance across these newly covered environments.Samsung TV 2025 represents a significant change in Samsung’s TV platform, changing how apps and content are surfaced across the TV experience and rendering existing data-capturing methods obsolete. In response, Looper Insights developed a first-of-its-kind solution, delivering the industry’s first advanced integration for Samsung’s latest TV generation and becoming the only data source providing placement visibility. This development also establishes a scalable foundation for future Samsung releases and other manufacturers using a similar framework.Also released in December, Looper Insights added coverage of DirecTV Gemini Air in the US, providing visibility into MVPD environments that have traditionally been difficult for studios and streamers to measure. Access to consistent merchandising data in these environments is limited, making competitive analysis and benchmarking more challenging.Looper Insights also officially launched the Home and Insights modules in January, designed to help teams more easily interpret performance across platforms.The Home module provides a streamlined, top-level view of recent performance, bringing together Looper’s proprietary metrics including MPV™ (Media Placement Value), $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value) to help teams understand visibility, value, and estimated reach across devices globally. It also surfaces Total Titles, Top Titles highlighting best-performing content, Insights showcasing standout placements, and Distributor and Platform comparisons to quickly understand relative performance at a glance.The Insights module adds context by highlighting notable placements and emerging trends across both customer and competitor content, with quick access to deeper analysis. This enables teams to identify what is driving visibility and where performance is changing.“This release is about access and clarity,” said Lucas Bertrand, Founder & CEO of Looper Insights. “By adding coverage of Samsung TV 2025 and DirecTV Gemini Air and launching Home and Insights, we’re giving our customers better visibility into platforms that have historically been difficult to measure and clearer ways to understand performance.”The December device coverage and January launch of the Home and Insights modules are now available in the Looper Insights Platform. For more information, visit www.looperinsights.com About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News.

