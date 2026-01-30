Singapore Crowned World Champion at the Gelato World Cup in Rimini, Italy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore has been crowned World Champion at the Gelato World Cup 2026, which officially concluded recently at SIGEP WORLD – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence in Rimini, Italy, following four days of competition that brought together 12 national teams from around the world - four from the Americas, four from Europe and four from Asia - competing across ten highly demanding technical challenges. The teams were tested through a broad and complex programme ranging from classic creations such as gelato cake, gelato sticks and single portions in glass, to more advanced artistic disciplines including chocolate sculpture and large-scale artistic pieces, designed to evaluate technical precision, creativity and visual impact at the highest level.Widely regarded as the most prestigious international team competition dedicated to artisan gelato, the Gelato World Cup is a project by Gelato e Cultura and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), developed to celebrate and promote excellence in artisan gelato through an international platform of competition, innovation and cultural exchange. Singapore’s victory marks a defining moment for the country’s foodservice and artisan dessert sector, affirming its position at the forefront of global excellence.“This achievement is a source of great pride not only for Team Singapore, but for the entire region,” said Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia. “Singapore’s success at the Gelato World Cup confirms the maturity, professionalism and international vision of Asia’s foodservice ecosystem. We are particularly proud that Singapore will now host the Gelato World Cup Asia Selections at SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asia 2026 in July, further strengthening its role as a strategic gateway for talent, innovation and excellence in artisan gelato.”Team Singapore claimed the world title with Circus, a powerful and refined narrative inspired by balance, precision and wonder. The project stood out for its exceptional technical execution, clarity of vision and seamless coherence across all competition challenges.Led by Jason Tan (Team Manager), the team comprised Dexter Lee (Pastry Chef), Loh Cheng Kit (Pastry Chef), and Chew Wei Lung (Chef). Throughout the four days of competition, the Singaporean team demonstrated outstanding mastery of ingredients, strong artistic sensitivity and an exceptional ability to translate a unifying concept into a complete gastronomic and visual experience.“This victory is the result of a journey filled with many challenges,” said Jason Tan, Team Manager of Team Singapore. “One of our team members almost had to pull out because of a family emergency that occurred one day before the team was supposed to fly off. Until the last moment, we did not know if he would be able to join us. He eventually arrived one day before the competition. Despite all the setbacks before and during the competition, the team stayed strong and united in spirit, remained calm and forged on. We had a lean budget this year to work with, so this achievement has been amazing! This is the Singaporean story of how we were able to overcome the odds and reach the top.”Following this historic achievement, Singapore now steps into a defining role on the road to the Gelato World Cup 2028. From 15 to 17 July 2026, SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia will host the Gelato World Cup Asia Selections at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, welcoming the region’s most accomplished gelato professionals as they compete for a place in the World Finals in 2028.More than a qualifying stage, the Asia Selections of the Gelato World Cup will be a moment of convergence for talent, creativity and ambition. Building on its recent success, Singapore will emerge as the natural gateway for Asia’s finest artisans, reinforcing its reputation as a vibrant hub where excellence, innovation and professional growth in artisan gelato continue to take shape.For more information, updates, and photos, visit: www.gelatoworldcup.com Photos Credit: IEG AsiaAbout SIGEP Asia & Restaurant AsiaSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia is Southeast Asia’s premier tradeshow dedicated to the foodservice, hospitality, and F&B industries. 