Senior Nannies Home Care Services Joins Forces with Choice Health at Home
By expanding our personal care platform through Senior Nannies, we are directly addressing the social determinants of health that shape patients’ daily lives”TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Nannies Home Care Services and Senior Advantages Assisted Living Placement Services (“Senior Nannies”), one of the largest personal care operators in the Southeastern US, is proud to announce it has joined forces with Choice Health at Home (“Choice”), a leading multi-state operator of home health, hospice, personal care, rehabilitation, and specialty in-home services. The transaction marks Choice’s entry into the Southeastern United States, establishing Florida as a strategic anchor and creating a scaled, integrated personal care platform to support a broader regional expansion.
— David Jackson, CEO, Founder
“We are pleased to welcome Senior Nannies to Choice Health at Home,” said Daniel Gottschalk of Choice. “This transaction strengthens our platform and advances our strategy to build scale with quality across the full continuum of home-based care. Senior Nannies is a highly respected personal care provider in one of the nation’s most important senior markets, and we are fortunate to partner with Gary R. Loffredo, Claudia Wechter, and their team.”
“This transaction reflects our belief that the future of home-based care is multi-sector and deeply integrated,” added David Jackson, CEO of Choice. “By expanding our personal care platform through Senior Nannies, we are directly addressing the social determinants of health that shape patients’ daily lives—supporting safety, stability, and independence in the home. When personal care and skilled clinical services work together, patients experience better outcomes and a higher quality of life.”
Gary R. Loffredo, CEO of Senior Nannies, added, “Joining forces with Choice Health at Home marks a transformational chapter in our mission to provide exceptional in-home care and assisted living placement services across Florida. Since our founding by Claudia Wechter in 2009, we have been proud to serve our communities with compassion and integrity. This partnership sharpens that focus. With the scale, resources, and M&A capabilities of Choice, Senior Nannies is strategically positioned to expand our mission—delivering high-quality, client-centered care to individuals, families, and institutional partners across Florida and, over time, into Georgia and South Carolina. We are proud to align with a partner whose culture and commitment to client-first care closely mirror our own.”
About Senior Nannies Private Care
CWGL Holdings, LLC and its affiliates — Senior Nannies Home Care Services, SN Home Healthcare, and Senior Advantages Assisted Living Placements — are leading providers of comprehensive healthcare services across Florida. Together, they deliver a continuum of care that includes both skilled and non-skilled home healthcare services, as well as personalized assisted living placement solutions. With a commitment to quality, compassion, and professionalism, CWGL Holdings and its subsidiaries support individuals and families in achieving optimal health and well-being throughout every stage of care. More information is available at https://www.seniornannies.com
About Choice Health at Home
Choice Health at Home is a leading, multi-state provider of home-based healthcare services, delivering an integrated continuum of care that includes skilled home health, hospice, personal care, rehabilitation, and specialty in-home services. Headquartered in Texas, Choice has historically built a scaled platform across the Southwestern United States, grounded in clinical excellence, local market leadership, and disciplined growth.
The company’s expansion into Florida marks a strategic anchor for Choice’s planned growth across the Southern United States and represents a key milestone in the company’s national expansion. With established platforms in the Southwest and an expanding footprint across the Southeast, Choice is launching a fully integrated, national home-based care platform. This platform spans all three core service lines—home health, hospice, and personal care—positioning the company to serve patients, families, and institutional partners at scale across diverse markets. More information is available at https://choicehealthathome.com/
Katrina Lanier
Choice Health at Home
+1 903-932-1852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.