American Reading Company Appoints Meredith Liben to Board of Directors

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Reading Company (ARC) today announced the appointment of Meredith Liben to its Board of Directors. Liben is a nationally recognized literacy expert with more than 30 years of experience strengthening reading instruction, curriculum design, and large-scale literacy reform across the United States.

Liben has taught students from kindergarten through graduate school, co-founded two innovative public schools in New York City, and served in senior leadership roles supporting district- and state-level literacy initiatives. She was a key contributor to the development and implementation of the Common Core State ELA Standards, helping shape the literacy shifts and supporting educators in understanding and applying them in classrooms nationwide.

Currently a co-leader of Reading Done Right, Liben has partnered with districts, states, and publishers to design instructional materials aligned to research and classroom practice. She is also a co-author of several influential books, including Know Better, Do Better: Comprehension, and has collaborated closely with her husband, David Liben, on literacy research and professional learning for nearly four decades.

“Meredith brings unmatched expertise, clarity, and integrity to the work of improving literacy instruction,” said Gina Rose, CEO at American Reading Company. “Her deep understanding of research, standards, and classroom practice will be invaluable as ARC continues to support educators and districts in building strong, knowledge-rich literacy outcomes for all students.”

Liben’s appointment reflects ARC’s continued commitment to research-aligned instruction, knowledge building, and practical tools that help teachers accelerate student reading achievement.

About American Reading Company:

American Reading Company (ARC) partners with schools and districts nationwide to ensure all students become skilled, confident readers. ARC’s research-aligned curriculum, assessments, and professional learning support knowledge building, strong instructional practice, and meaningful student growth across grades K–12.

Legal Disclaimer:

