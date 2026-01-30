Michele’s Granola Brings Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Granola to Target

Michele's Pistachio Chocolate Royale Granola for Target Pan of fresh Michele's Pistachio Chocolate Royale Granola

The exclusive partnership secured after the flavor’s record-breaking online debut

We’re thrilled Target chose this flavor for their shelves. Target has an incredible ability to predict what will resonate with their guests and to turn innovative products into everyday favorites.”” — Joe Frindt, Director of Sales at Michele’s Granola

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michele’s Granola announces the retail expansion of its Dubai chocolate-inspired Pistachio Chocolate Royale Granola, now available exclusively in 1,200 Target stores nationwide. This partnership marks Michele’s Granola’s first appearance on Target shelves as the brand works toward broader distribution with the retailer.The debut aligns with Target’s newly expanded 2026 wellness assortment, which spotlights trend-forward products designed to make everyday wellbeing accessible and easy to discover. This Dubai chocolate-inspired granola reimagines one of social media’s most buzzed-about flavor trends through Michele’s Granola’s signature clusters, made with simple pantry ingredients including fair-trade baking cocoa, chocolate chips, pistachios, and 100% pistachio butter.The launch follows unprecedented direct-to-consumer sales in 2025, when the flavor debuted as an eCommerce exclusive and quickly became one of the brand’s fastest-selling releases to date.“We’re thrilled Target chose this flavor as the first Michele’s Granola variety for their shelves,” said Joe Frindt, Director of Sales at Michele’s Granola. “Target has an incredible ability to predict what will resonate with their guests and to turn innovative products into everyday favorites.”Free from wheat, gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, peanuts, sesame, and certified by the Non-GMO Project, Pistachio Chocolate Royale Granola is handmade and packaged in 12-ounce bags at Michele’s Granola’s facility in Maryland, and is available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning January 25, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.