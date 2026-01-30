La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Celebrates 20 Years of Automotive Excellence with 3-Day Seaside Showcase, April 24–26, 2026

20th anniversary La Jolla Concours d’Elegance returns April 24–26, 2026 with 170+ iconic cars, food, music and oceanfront events benefiting local heritage.

It’s about craftsmanship, storytelling, community, and creating unforgettable moments in one of the most beautiful settings in the world.” — Event Organizers

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally acclaimed La Jolla Concours d’Elegance returns to the Pacific coastline for its landmark 20th anniversary, welcoming collectors, enthusiasts, and cultural tastemakers to an extraordinary three-day celebration of automotive artistry, luxury, and community. Taking place April 24–26, 2026, the event unfolds across the picturesque village of La Jolla, culminating at the iconic La Jolla Cove.Recognized as one of the premier classic automobile showcases in the United States, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance has earned a global reputation for its curatorial excellence, dramatic coastal setting, and elevated guest experience. The 2026 edition honors “Icons of Speed”, bringing together more than 170 exquisitely detailed automobiles from around the world—spanning pre-war classics, racing legends, and rare one-of-a-kind vehicles that represent the pinnacle of design, engineering, and history.A World-Class Automotive & Lifestyle ExperienceMore than a traditional car show, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance is a fully immersive lifestyle event where automotive passion meets fine dining, art, music, and philanthropy. Over the course of the weekend, guests will enjoy chef-driven tastings from 15+ of San Diego’s finest restaurants, premium wines and champagnes, handcrafted cocktails, live music performances, docent-led tours by respected automotive historians, and unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean.“This event has always been about more than cars,” said event organizers. “It’s about craftsmanship, storytelling, community, and creating unforgettable moments in one of the most beautiful settings in the world.”Weekend Programming HighlightsVIP Opening SoiréeFriday, April 24, 2026 | 6:00–10:00 PM | 21+The weekend begins with an exclusive coastal evening where sophistication meets celebration. Guests are invited to enjoy a hosted bar featuring artistic cocktails from expert mixologists, elevated culinary offerings from top local restaurants, chic live music, and a curated display of rare vintage automobiles. A live auction featuring unique collectibles adds to the excitement, setting the tone for a luxurious and memorable weekend.Porsches & Power on ProspectSaturday, April 25, 2026 | 5:00–9:00 PMProspect Street transforms into a vibrant open-air automotive showcase as legendary Porsches, exotic supercars, and cutting-edge hypercars line the village streets. The evening blends live music, gallery receptions, retail specials, and specialty dining and cocktail menus throughout La Jolla’s renowned business district, offering a dynamic fusion of performance, culture, and nightlife.La Jolla Concours d’Elegance — Flagship EventSunday, April 26, 2026 | 9:00 AM–4:00 PMSet on the lawn above La Jolla Cove, the flagship Concours event brings together collectors and enthusiasts for a day-long celebration of automotive excellence. Expert judges evaluate each vehicle on elegance, technical merit, and historical significance as competitors vie for the coveted Best of Show award—the highest honor of the Concours. Guests enjoy live music, curated hospitality experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime access to some of the world’s most extraordinary automobiles.Exclusive VIP & Collector Experiences- Limited-quantity VIP Ocean Suite tickets provide premium lounge seating, bottle service, and unparalleled views of the concours field and Pacific Ocean.Attendees may also purchase a commemorative 20th anniversary poster, signed by renowned automotive artist Scott Jacobs, celebrating two decades of the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance.Importantly, 100% of net proceeds from the event benefit the La Jolla Historical Society , supporting the preservation of the community’s rich cultural and architectural heritage.Event DetailsWhat: La Jolla Concours d’Elegance — 20th AnniversaryWhen: April 24–26, 2026Where: La Jolla Cove & Village of La Jolla, CaliforniaTickets & Information: https://lajollaconcours.com Early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged, as VIP and premium experiences are offered in limited quantities.

