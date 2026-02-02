New 'California College Move Checklist for Parents' Highlights Steps to Prevent Common Student Move-In Issues

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based moving company 5 Points Moving has published a practical “California College Move Checklist for Parents” resource focused on planning, budgeting, packing, and day-of logistics for dorms, apartments, and off-campus housing across California.The checklist is designed to help families reduce common move-in issues such as underestimated load size, campus access constraints, and damage to fragile items. It also includes a suggested preparation timeline and a budgeting section covering frequently overlooked expenses associated with moving into student housing.Key planning points highlighted in the checklist include:- Selecting a move date with attention to peak campus move-in windows and local traffic patterns- Estimating the volume of belongings before booking transportation- Confirming building access requirements such as stairs, elevators, and parking/loading rules- Packing fragile items and heavy furniture with appropriate materials and labelingThe resource also outlines a 2–3 week timeline that starts with building a complete inventory, coordinating shared items with roommates, reviewing dorm rules on prohibited items, and packing infrequently used belongings first.A budgeting section calls out “hidden” move-in costs that can surprise families, including campus parking/access fees, Twin XL bedding and accessories, utilities for off-campus housing, transportation costs, and small household purchases such as organizers and cleaning supplies.“Move-in day runs smoother when the plan is built early and the logistics are confirmed in writing—especially campus rules, arrival windows, and parking,” said Mikhail Climate, a spokesperson for 5 Points Moving. “The checklist was created to make the process more predictable for families navigating tight schedules and limited dorm space.”The checklist also lists common mistakes seen during college moves , including overpacking for limited dorm space, overlooking bedding sizing requirements, and arriving without confirming campus parking and access limitations.Moving to college is an exciting start to a new chapter. The key to peace of mind is careful planning in advance. Don't overdo it with the amount of stuff you bring, follow your plan, and leave the hard work to the pros.

