Wegner Roofing & Solar Named #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. In a field that large, being recognized in the Top 100 is a meaningful signal of stability and capability for Bismarck-area customers.The company stated the ranking reflects consistent operations across its markets while maintaining a focus on local service execution. In Bismarck, roofs face long winters, snow load, ice, and strong seasonal winds, all of which can stress shingles, underlayment, ventilation, and flashing. Small weaknesses can escalate quickly during freeze-thaw cycles when water intrusion expands and contracts repeatedly.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar solutions across multiple markets. Learn more at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “In a place like Bismarck, durability and correct installation matter,” said a company spokesperson. “Our focus is giving homeowners clear guidance and building roof systems that perform through North Dakota conditions.”Wegner’s Bismarck team supports inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm-related services. The company emphasized system-level performance, including ventilation and flashing integrity, as key factors that influence roof lifespan and leak prevention.To help property owners reduce risk after storms and winter cycles, Wegner recommends:- Watch for ice buildup near eaves, which can indicate drainage or ventilation issues.- Check ceilings and attic spaces for early signs of moisture.- Look for damaged flashing and lifted shingles after high winds.- Keep gutters and downspouts clear to reduce water backup during melt cycles.- Schedule inspections proactively before spring thaw reveals hidden issues.Local service information for Bismarck is available at https://wegnerroofing.com/bismarck-nd-roofing/ Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/UMV2dDmyP6Dpss129

