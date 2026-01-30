Wegner Roofing & Solar Ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving Spearfish

SPEARFISH, SD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. Against that backdrop, making the Top 100 is a real accomplishment, and it brings added credibility for Spearfish homeowners choosing who to trust with major roof work.The company stated the ranking reflects operational consistency across its markets while continuing to prioritize local service. In Spearfish and the Northern Hills area, roofs experience wind exposure, hail events, snow load, and temperature swings that can accelerate wear around flashing and transition points, often creating problems that appear weeks after the initial storm.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar services across multiple markets. Learn more at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “Homeowners don’t want surprises,” said a company spokesperson. “This recognition reflects the structure behind our work, but for Spearfish customers it comes down to the day-to-day: clear inspections, straightforward guidance, and roof systems built to perform.”Wegner’s Spearfish team supports inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm-related services. The company emphasized that quality work includes the parts customers don’t always see, such as correct underlayment selection, proper ventilation, and flashing integrity at penetrations and edges.To help homeowners reduce risk after storms, Wegner recommends:- Check for missing or shifted shingles after high wind events.- Look for exposed nails or flashing separation at roof-to-wall transitions.- Inspect gutters for granules and debris that can signal damage.- Watch ceilings and attic spaces for early staining or dampness.- Address small issues quickly before freeze-thaw cycles worsen them.Local service information for Spearfish is available at https://wegnerroofing.com/spearfish-sd-roofing/ Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/7uaq5rsJQn3rf7596

