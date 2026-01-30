ALFA Insurance – Doug Blevins Agency & Associates Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award

LOGANVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALFA Insurance - Doug Blevins Agency & Associates has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, recognizing businesses that consistently earn the trust and loyalty of the communities they serve. The honor highlights organizations that stand out through reliability, service, and a commitment to doing things the right way.Serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout Loganville and the surrounding area, Doug Blevins Agency & Associates provides auto, home, business, commercial, life, and financial services with a focus on preparation over reaction. Guided by its philosophy, A better way to do insurance!, the agency helps clients make informed decisions with clarity and confidence, long before coverage is ever needed.What distinguishes the agency is its relationship driven approach. Insurance here is not treated as a transaction, but as a long-term partnership. Clients are known by name, coverage is tailored to real life needs, and conversations are handled with care and transparency. The team’s white glove service reflects a hands-on commitment to explaining options clearly, staying involved, and remaining accountable well after policies are in place.“We don’t wait for something unexpected to make insurance personal,” said Doug Blevins. “That relationship starts the moment we issue a policy. Our responsibility is to make sure our clients feel supported, informed, and confident from the very beginning. This award reflects the trust our clients place in our team every day.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Award celebrates businesses that demonstrate consistency, integrity, and community impact. Looking ahead, the Doug Blevins Agency & Associates remains focused on serving Georgia families and businesses with the same attention, reliability, and personal care that earned this recognition.For more information click here!

