High school students to explore hospitality management career opportunities

Creating Opportunities for Young Hospitality Leaders' is taking applications for its summer 2026 program

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Led by the Penn State School of Hospitality Management, the "Creating Opportunities for Young Hospitality Leaders" (COYHL) program presents high school juniors and seniors with an in-depth look at career paths in the hospitality industry and how hotels and restaurants are managed.Scheduled for July 12-17 at Penn State University Park, the program is accepting applications for summer 2026.“COYHL helps students discover the breadth and potential of hospitality by showing it as more than a job — a pathway to leadership, entrepreneurship and meaningful impact that strengthens communities,” said Amit Sharma, Edward Friedman and Stuart Mann Professor of Hospitality Management.During the six-day camp, high school students will learn from School of Hospitality Management faculty members and students. In addition, participants will visit various hospitality businesses and interact with industry experts and school alumni.Participants in the COYHL summer program will:• Examine primary business models and ownership structures in the industry and identify how hospitality owners and investors are among communities’ most successful employers and entrepreneurs.• Experience firsthand what it takes to run different restaurant operations, both in a professional kitchen facility, and also in restaurant management.• Learn about business communication, how to present oneself to company recruiters, and skills needed to succeed in hospitality and other careers.Participants will earn a Penn State COYHL Summer Program certificate and digital badge upon successful completion of the program.First-year student Annika Martin, who intends to major in hospitality management, participated in COYHL before arriving at the University Park campus. During the program, she explored different industry locations, such as a downtown hotel and a commons-area kitchen, to learn how their operations work.“COYHL influenced my interest in the hospitality management program by showing me what pursuing this degree is like,” Martin said. “Not only did we learn more in-depth about careers, but we also heard from those already working in this field. I felt how warm and welcoming all the staff and professors were to the students. You can tell they want to see you succeed and be a part of that progress.”Information sessions availableSchools can email Amit Sharma to schedule an information session.About the School of Hospitality ManagementEstablished in 1937, Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected schools of hospitality management. Its top-ranked undergraduate and doctoral programs prepare global leaders with a rigorous, diverse curriculum focused on engaged scholarship, featuring partnerships with Penn State's Hospitality Services, Housing and Food Services, and top global hospitality brands. It is also home to the oldest Penn State alumni program group, the Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society. New to the school’s portfolio is an innovative and focused Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management graduate degree program.

