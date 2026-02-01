Houzeo Lists Mississippi’s Top Cities to Live in 2026 Using Market-Backed Rankings

The updated rankings give buyers a clear comparison of affordability, quality of life, and economic strength across Mississippi’s top cities.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Mississippi cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s "Best Places" rankings stand out due to their data-driven approach. The rankings are based on objective, verifiable economic and housing data, not subjective livability ratings. Factors such as employment statistics and job security, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with cost-of-living indices from C2ER and housing prices derived from Houzeo’s housing data, contribute to the rankings. Additionally, income statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau are included for a complete picture of the local economy.When considering the best areas to live in Mississippi, Houzeo ranks Oxford at the top. Known for its vibrant university culture, excellent schools, and scenic beauty, Oxford offers a dynamic and welcoming environment. The median home price in Oxford is $497K, and the average rent is around $2,700, making it an attractive option for both students and professionals looking to enjoy a blend of rural charm and cultural richness.Other high-ranking cities, such as Madison, are priced at $490K, Hernando at $366K, and Southaven at $298K in median home prices. These cities have secured top positions in the rankings, offering a mix of affordable housing options and strong community ties. Explore the full list of the best places to live in Mississippi to discover more about the top cities in the Magnolia State.These rankings are the result of a comprehensive analysis of various factors, such as livability, job market strength, educational opportunities, and available amenities. Designed for families, young professionals, and retirees, the rankings provide essential insights into where to live in Mississippi for 2026 and beyond.For families seeking spacious homes and top-tier schools, Madison, Clinton, and Ocean Springs stand out as prime locations. These areas offer a suburban atmosphere with ample green space, low crime rates, and easy access to Jackson. Young professionals will find career opportunities in Oxford, Hattiesburg, and Ocean Springs, which feature dynamic downtowns and a wide variety of industries. Retirees can enjoy relaxed living in cities like Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Jackson, known for their rich cultural heritage, affordable housing, and warm, welcoming communities.According to Houzeo, Madison offers a mix of suburban peace and modern convenience. Homes for sale in Madison MS are highly sought after, with options ranging from family homes in well-established neighborhoods to newer, luxury properties. The city’s great schools, low crime rate, and proximity to Jackson make it an ideal place to settle down.Hattiesburg is another city gaining attention in Mississippi. Known for its vibrant arts scene and historic charm, Hattiesburg offers a diverse range of housing options for buyers. Homes for sale in Hattiesburg MS cater to various budgets and lifestyles, from historic homes to more modern properties. The city’s strong sense of community, access to local amenities, and proximity to the University of Southern Mississippi make it an attractive option for families and professionals alike.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

