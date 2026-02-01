Houzeo Unveils Its Rankings of the Best Places to Live in Arkansas Using Data-Driven Insights

This comprehensive list measures median home prices with income levels across the top Arkansas cities.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Arkansas cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s "Best Places" rankings stand out due to their data-centric methodology. The rankings are not based on subjective livability ratings but are grounded in verified economic and housing data. This includes employment statistics and job security information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living indices from C2ER, and median home prices and rent rates sourced from Houzeo's extensive housing data, supplemented by U.S. Census Bureau income data.When considering the best areas to live in Arkansas, Houzeo places Elm Springs at the top. Known for its quiet rural charm and close-knit community, Elm Springs offers a peaceful lifestyle with easy access to Springdale and Fayetteville. The median home price in Elm Springs is $595K, with average rent around $1,400, making it an ideal location for families and professionals seeking a more affordable, suburban environment.Other high-ranking cities, such as Cave Springs, are priced at $1.1M, Bentonville at $500K, and Rogers at $407K in median home prices. These cities have secured top positions in the rankings, offering a variety of housing options and a strong sense of community. Check out the full rankings of the best places to live in Arkansas to explore more top cities in the Natural State.These rankings are based on a thorough analysis of several key factors, such as livability, job markets, schools, and lifestyle amenities. They are designed to help families, young adults, and retirees alike find the best city to plant their roots in Arkansas for 2026 and beyond.For families looking for spacious homes and excellent schools, cities like Centerton, Lowell, and Siloam Springs are top choices. These areas offer a great balance of suburban tranquility with access to urban amenities, including parks, restaurants, and shopping centers. Young professionals will find plenty of opportunities in Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Little Rock, with strong job markets and a vibrant cultural scene. Retirees can enjoy relaxed living in towns like Fort Smith, Jonesboro, and Conway, where affordable housing and scenic landscapes make for a peaceful retreat.According to Houzeo, Rogers remains a highly sought-after location for homebuyers. Homes for sale in Rogers AR , range from charming single-family homes to newer, more modern properties, offering buyers a variety of options at competitive prices. The city’s growing economy, combined with access to great schools and parks, makes it a perfect choice for families and professionals alike.Centerton also ranks highly among Arkansas’ top places to live. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and proximity to Bentonville and Rogers, Centerton offers affordable housing options and a strong sense of community. Homes for sale in Centerton AR include everything from modest single-family homes to larger, more luxurious properties, catering to a wide range of buyers.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

