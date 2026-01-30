Winter-to-Spring Pest Activity Prompts Early Inspections in Ocean and Monmouth Counties

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter begins to ease across Ocean and Monmouth Counties, homeowners often assume pest activity slows down until warmer weather arrives. In reality, late winter and early spring are a common time for hidden pest problems to surface, especially rodents seeking shelter, termites beginning early movement, and overwintering insects becoming active inside homes. RZ Termite & Pest Control , a locally owned pest control company serving the area since 1984, reports that February is often when residents first notice signs they may have missed during colder months. Scratching sounds in walls, small entry points around foundations, or early termite indicators can become more noticeable as homes shift from sealed winter conditions toward spring ventilation.“Many pest issues don’t start in the spring, they just become easier to spot,” said Dave of RZ Termite & Pest Control. “By the time warmer weather arrives, problems that began quietly in winter can already be established. Catching them early makes a big difference.”Rodents remain one of the most common concerns during this time of year, particularly in coastal and wooded communities throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties. Mice and rats often settle into attics, crawlspaces, and wall voids during winter, where they can chew wiring, damage insulation, and create ongoing health risks. Termites may also begin early activity as soil temperatures fluctuate, even before visible swarming season begins.RZ’s approach focuses on identifying the root of the problem, not just the symptoms. Services include thorough inspections, targeted treatment, humane animal removal when needed, and sealing of entry points to help prevent pests from returning. All services are backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. If pests return, the team returns as well at no additional charge.With more than 40 years of experience and over 1,000 satisfied customers, RZ Termite & Pest Control emphasizes straightforward communication and dependable service. The company remains known locally for always answering the phone and treating customers like neighbors, not transactions.Homeowners who notice early signs of pest activity, or who want peace of mind heading into spring, are encouraged to schedule a free inspection. February inspections can often prevent more costly problems later in the year and help ensure homes remain protected as pest activity increases.Contact InformationRZ Termite & Pest ControlLong Branch, NJ 07740Phone: (732) 489-9513

