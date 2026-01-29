189th Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, January 29 - The Government took note of information on the implementation of the Act Amending the Weapons Act. The Act, which entered into force on 13 December 2025, introduced the possibility for holders to surrender weapons or ammunition possessed without a valid firearms licence, as well as weapons or ammunition whose trade, acquisition and possession are prohibited or restricted under the Weapons Act. Surrender is possible until 31 January 2026. Holders must notify the Police in advance of the surrender, after which the Police take over the weapons or ammunition at the holder’s premises. The Police issue a receipt containing the holder’s details and details of the weapons or ammunition. The Police verify the data on the surrendered items and enter the relevant information into the incident records. The surrendered weapons or ammunition are handed over by the Police to the Ministry of the Interior (with the exception of explosive weapons, which are stored in a special Police facility). The surrendered weapons or ammunition may be destroyed or donated for public benefit to a museum or for police training purposes. Decisions on the handling of surrendered weapons or ammunition are taken by the Commission for the Classification of Seized, Found, Confiscated and Surrendered Weapons, established at the Ministry of the Interior. It is not possible to obtain a firearms licence for surrendered weapons or ammunition.

The Government appointed Uroš Brežan as Director of the Triglav National Park Public Institution (TNP) for a four-year term, from 30 January 2026 to 29 January 2030, with the possibility of reappointment. In making the appointment, the Government followed the opinion of the Council of the Public Institution, which assessed that Mr Brežan is a suitable candidate for the position of Director of TNP. The Government took into account his professional competences and many years of experience in the field of nature conservation and spatial management. Particular importance was also attached to his in-depth knowledge of environmental challenges and the local area, gained during his long-standing service as Mayor of the Municipality of Tolmin.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia granted public and concessionary higher education institutions consent to the (joint) call for enrolment in undergraduate and integrated master’s study programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year. For the 2026/2027 academic year, a total of 20,510 enrolment places for first-year students in full-time and part-time study programmes were proposed for Government consent: 16,952 places for citizens of the Republic of Slovenia and citizens of European Union (EU) Member States, 909 places for Slovenians living in neighbouring countries and around the world, and 2,649 places for foreign nationals from non-EU countries.

Today, the Government also took note of the Information on the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). It tasked the Office of the Republic of Slovenia for Recovery and Resilience to prepare, in cooperation with ministries and government services, a new amendment to the Plan. To date, Slovenia has received EUR 1.54 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, representing 72% of all available funds. Of this amount, EUR 1.31 billion has been disbursed to final beneficiaries from the start of RRP implementation to the end of 2025. EUR 570 million was disbursed in the past year alone. The ministries responsible for implementing investments and reforms estimate that 110 milestones and targets out of a total of 181 have been met. Of these, 91 have been formally fulfilled (part of the first four payment requests already paid), 16 are currently under assessment by the European Commission as part of the ongoing fifth payment request, and three will be included in subsequent payment requests.