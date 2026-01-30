Ambassador Žbogar: Principled Action Defined Slovenia’s Membership in the UN Security Council

SLOVENIA, January 30 - Host Polona Prešeren was joined in the studio by Slovenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Samuel Žbogar, who in an in-depth discussion shed light on what participation in a body where decisions on the most critical issues of global peace and security are made meant in practice.

Slovenia’s mandate took place during a period of exceptionally strained global circumstances, marked by conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, as well as numerous other often overlooked crises. Ambassador Žbogar explained how Slovenia, as a small country but one with clearly defined positions and values, actively participated in debates, initiatives and the search for solutions, even in situations where deep political divisions prevented the Security Council from reaching decisions. He placed particular emphasis on the principled nature of Slovenia’s positions, its consistent advocacy of international law, the protection of civilians and responsibility towards the international community, including at times when such positions were neither the easiest nor the most politically comfortable.

The conversation also revealed the behind-the-scenes aspects of diplomatic work in New York, the importance of close coordination between Ljubljana and Slovenia’s Permanent Mission to the UN, and a bridge-builder Slovenia’s role between Western countries and the so-called Global South. This ability to listen to and understand different perspectives earned Slovenia a reputation as a responsible and trustworthy member of the Security Council, as confirmed by numerous commendations at the conclusion of its mandate.

The episode also touched on the increased media attention Slovenia received during this period from leading global media outlets, as well as the question of the future role of the United Nations at a time when the multilateral system has been facing serious challenges. According to Ambassador Žbogar, the Security Council mandate represented an important leap forward for Slovenia – both in terms of visibility and the self-confidence of its foreign policy – and confirmed that even a small country can have a heard, influential and respected voice on the global stage.

