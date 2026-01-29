Minister Fajon: We must increase pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine

SLOVENIA, January 29 - Minister Fajon thanked Volker Türk for his exceptional work on the ground. "We appreciate the role of your office in documenting violations, preserving evidence and providing impartial assessments. These efforts are essential for accountability and for preventing future abuses. Prevention is the best investment in international peace and security." She also stressed that, as a member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia has consistently highlighted the need to protect the most vulnerable in armed conflicts over the past two years. "We will continue these efforts in the years to come, also within the UN Human Rights Council."

Speaking on behalf of Slovenia, Minister Fajon underlined that systematic human rights violations are an early warning sign of potential armed conflict. "Undermining respect for international law encourages impunity, with civilians paying the highest price. Accountability mechanisms, including universal jurisdiction and mandates, remain indispensable," added Minister Fajon.

Increasing pressure on Russia

With so many conflicts around the world, respect for human rights is more important than ever. Ukraine is approaching the fifth year of Russia's military aggression, which has caused immense suffering to the population. In Brussels, Minister Fajon emphasised that the EU and its international partners must continue to increase pressure on Russia to end the war. She also expressed her support for the preparation of a 20th sanctions package. During the debate on Russian aggression in Ukraine, Minister Fajon acknowledged some progress in peace negotiations, particularly in light of the recent trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi. However, she added: "Although we have seen discussions between the two parties recently, there are no indications that Russia is willing to end the war. We must remain united in our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that respects the security interests of both Ukraine and Europe."

When discussing Ukraine, she also emphasised that Slovenia considers EU enlargement to be an important security guarantee for the country. "We advocate a more effective and faster enlargement process, without lowering standards, while ensuring equal conditions for all candidate countries."

Peace in the Middle East is essential

In the debate on the Middle East, Minister Fajon expressed regret that the situation in Gaza remains untenable despite the ceasefire, and that Israel continues to systematically violate international law, the UN Charter and UN resolutions. At the same time, she expressed satisfaction at the return of the remains of the last Israeli hostage from Gaza.

She announced that, for the time being, Slovenia will not participate in the US Board of Peace, as this would exceed the scope of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza. "Slovenia calls for a lasting ceasefire and the safe, comprehensive and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, in accordance with humanitarian principles and under the leadership of UN agencies. We are concerned about Israeli measures that hinder the work of international humanitarian organisations in Gaza. We particularly condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem."

She reiterated the need for a unified EU stance and drew attention to the mounting violence in the West Bank. Regarding Syria, she called for the maintenance of the ceasefire and an inclusive transition process that respects the rights of all minorities. She also expressed concern about the security situation in camps and prisons in the north-east of the country.

Minister Fajon also expressed grave concern about violence against civilians in Iran, stating that Slovenia strongly condemns the actions of the authorities and has summoned the Iranian ambassador for talks. "Given the large number of victims and arbitrary detentions, Slovenia is in favour of imposing additional EU restrictive measures against those responsible for the violent suppression of protests in Iran," she said. Ministers made the political decision to initiate the process of designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

They also discussed the situation in the Great Lakes region and addressed the ongoing escalation of tensions in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as the EU’s response. Slovenia welcomes all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, stressing the need to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of civilians.

Foreign policy outlook for 2026

Ahead of the formal meeting, the Council held a restricted-format discussion on the strategic foreign policy outlook for 2026. “We exchanged views on global developments in January, ranging from the situation in Greenland to US President Trump’s invitation to the Board of Peace, as well as on numerous other crisis hotspots. We agreed that managing multiple crises will be crucial in the coming months,” said Minister Fajon.

Ministers highlighted the importance of the EU being guided by the principles of international law and the UN Charter. Equally important is the need for a unified, decisive and coordinated response to events affecting European security, interests and values.