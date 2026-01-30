Slovenia at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games with the Slovenia House in Cortina d'Ampezzo

SLOVENIA, January 30 - The Slovenia House programme

Slovenia's appearance will take place under the unified national brand I feel Slovenia with the aim of strengthening Slovenia's reputation and recognition as a green, active and innovative country. The programme will be rich and diverse in content, bringing together sport, business, culture, tourism and the Slovenian community both at home and abroad. Naturally, the Slovenia House will also serve as a place for collective cheering and celebrating the successes of Slovenian Olympians.

Petra Bezjak Cirman, Director of the Government Communication Office (UKOM) and Head of the Working Group coordinating the Slovenia House project at the Olympic Games in Cortina, highlighted the aim of creating a space that connects sporting narratives with business opportunities while also presenting Slovenia's cultural identity in a comprehensive way under the I feel Slovenia brand.

"We expect concrete results: increased media exposure, stronger business ties, the promotion of tourism and sustainable practices, and the further consolidation of Slovenia's image as an innovative, green and well-connected country. To ensure the Slovenia House serves all parties effectively, its operation will be based on coordinated cooperation between UKOM, the Olympic Committee of Slovenia and partners from the business sector. Previous experience from past projects shows that such investments strengthen a country's reputation in the long term, boost tourism, attract foreign investment and open up new opportunities for economic cooperation," said Bezjak Cirman.

Through numerous events at the Slovenia House, Slovenia will show the world its excellence in sport, culture, tourism, gastronomy and business. Guests will include current and former Olympians, and all events are being prepared together with partners, sponsors and various ministries.

A special guest at the grand opening will be former ski jumper and cycling champion Primož Roglič, whose sporting journey is one of the most inspiring stories in Slovenian and international sport – from ski jumping to becoming one of the world's top cyclists. He began his career as a ski jumper, became a junior world champion in the team event, and, after a serious fall at the Planica ski-flying hill, he turned to competitive cycling. He signed his first professional cycling contract at the age of 22. He was the first Slovenian to win a stage and yellow jersey in the Tour de France, claimed victory at the prestigious Giro d'Italia, won the Vuelta a España four times and became Olympic champion in the time trial at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Today, Primož Roglič is regarded as one of the greatest legends of Slovenian sport.

The ambassador of the Slovenia House will be Tina Maze, the most successful athlete in Slovenian history. During her career, she won four Olympic medals (two gold and two silver), nine World Championship medals (four gold and five silver) and 26 World Cup victories.

Through a series of events, Slovenia will showcase its openness, creativity and developmental potential while strengthening international connections in the spirit of the Olympics.

A significant part of the programme will be dedicated to linking sport and business and strengthening cooperation with Slovenian communities across the border. At the Slovenia House, the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport will organise an event entitled Olympic Bridges: Connecting business and sport in cross-border communities, which will open discussions on new business opportunities and the role of sport as a unifying force. The event will also include a meeting of the cross-border business coordination group, further reinforcing ties between Slovenia and Slovenians living abroad.

The cultural dimension of Slovenia's presence will be highlighted on the Slovenian cultural holiday, when the Slovenia House will host a concert by the band Pantaloons, presenting Slovenia's contemporary music scene and cultural diversity on the Olympic stage.

A dedicated segment of the programme will focus on presenting Slovenia as a boutique gastronomic and wine destination. Slovenian Day, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food, will offer a comprehensive presentation of Slovenian viticulture, winemaking and cuisine. The focus will be on an expert masterclass on Slovenian wines made from indigenous grape varieties, paired with selected culinary specialities, highlighting quality, sustainability and the uniqueness of Slovenia's gastronomic landscape.

The Slovenia House will also serve as an important platform for promoting Slovenian tourism and business networking. In cooperation with the Slovenian Tourist Board, the business event, Workshop Slovenia, will bring together Slovenian tourism providers and Italian tour operators. The event will be complemented by an outstanding culinary presentation led by renowned chef Tomaž Kavčič. The promotion of various Slovenian destinations will also take place outside Cortina, with a special event for Italian journalists and travel agents showcasing Slovenia's leading tourist regions.

The economic dimension of Slovenia's Olympic presence will be further strengthened by a two-day business delegation organised by SPIRIT Slovenia. The delegation will enable Slovenian companies to establish direct contacts with the Italian market, build new partnerships and present the Slovenian business landscape. The delegation's main business event will take place at the Slovenia House, where opportunities for cooperation and examples of successful Slovenian–Italian partnerships will be presented.

Throughout the Games, the Slovenia House will operate as an open, dynamic and recognisable space where sporting success, business opportunities, cultural creativity and Slovenia's tourist appeal will intertwine in the Olympic spirit.

Design concept

Conceptually, the Slovenia House continues the legacy of the house at the PyeongChang 2018 Games (note: there was no Slovenia House at the Beijing Games). Its visual inspiration was drawn from the toplar – a traditional wooden hay-rack that historically served as a place of community and everyday life. Wooden structures, natural motifs and refined details subtly evoke Slovenia's roots. It is a story of a space that combines a sense of home with modernity and Olympic energy. The interior will feature a modern and carefully curated display of the history of Slovenian skiing. Beyond being an overview of success, it will showcase the journey from the first wooden skis to the legendary moments that shaped the development of Slovenian sporting alongside its national identity.