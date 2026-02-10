Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size USD 101.77 Billion by 2034 at 4.9% CAGR

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

Global market to grow from USD 69.50B in 2026 to USD 101.77B by 2034, driven by water scarcity, urbanization, and stricter regulations.

North America dominated the water and wastewater treatment market with a market share of 38.20% in 2025.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market was valued at USD 65.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 69.50 billion in 2026 to USD 101.77 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market is expanding steadily due to rising freshwater scarcity, increasing urban population, rapid industrialization, and growing investments in water infrastructure across developed and emerging economies.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market-115141 Market OverviewWater and wastewater treatment equipment plays a vital role in ensuring safe potable water supply, industrial water reuse, and environmentally compliant wastewater discharge. Governments worldwide are strengthening water quality standards and enforcing stricter environmental regulations, compelling municipalities and industries to modernize and expand treatment facilities. In addition, the adoption of smart water management technologies, automation, and energy-efficient treatment systems is further enhancing operational efficiency and driving market growth.Market SegmentationThe water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented based on technology, product type, end user, and region.By TechnologyBased on technology, the market is categorized into primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment. The secondary treatment segment holds the largest market share, as it represents the core biological treatment stage in most municipal and industrial wastewater facilities. This segment is widely adopted due to its ability to significantly reduce organic load and comply with regulatory discharge standards.The tertiary treatment segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for advanced purification, nutrient removal, and water reuse applications. Rising focus on treated wastewater reuse for industrial and non-potable purposes is accelerating adoption of tertiary and advanced treatment technologies.By Product TypeBy product type, the market is segmented into water treatment equipment and wastewater treatment equipment. The water treatment equipment segment dominates the market, supported by rising demand for clean and safe drinking water across urban and rural areas. Growing investments in potable water infrastructure and stricter drinking water quality regulations are reinforcing demand for advanced water treatment systems.The wastewater treatment equipment segment is projected to register strong growth, driven by increasing wastewater generation from industrial and municipal sources and tightening discharge regulations. Expansion of industrial facilities and urban sewerage systems is further supporting this segment.By End UserBased on end user, the market is divided into municipal and industrial segments. The municipal segment accounts for the largest market share, as governments and local authorities continue to invest heavily in public water supply and wastewater management infrastructure. Public-private partnerships and large-scale urban treatment plant upgrades are key contributors to this segment’s dominance.The industrial segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by rising industrial wastewater generation and stricter compliance requirements across sectors such as chemicals, power generation, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas.Key PlayersMajor players operating in the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market include:Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)SUEZ Group (France)Xylem Inc. (U.S.)Ecolab Inc. (U.S.)Pentair plc (Ireland)Aquatech International (U.S.)Doosan Enerbility (South Korea)Toshiba Infrastructure Systems (Japan)Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan)Report CoverageThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market, covering market size, growth trends, segmentation, competitive landscape, and regional outlook. It includes detailed insights into technology trends, regulatory impacts, and emerging opportunities related to water reuse, desalination, and smart water management.Drivers and RestraintsMarket DriversOne of the primary drivers of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market is increasing water scarcity, which is forcing governments and industries to invest in advanced treatment and reuse solutions. Rapid urbanization and population growth are leading to higher water consumption and wastewater generation, further boosting demand for efficient treatment infrastructure.In addition, stringent environmental regulations related to wastewater discharge and drinking water quality are compelling municipalities and industries to upgrade existing systems and install advanced equipment. Rising adoption of automation, digital monitoring, and energy-efficient treatment technologies is also supporting market growth by improving operational efficiency and reducing long-term costs.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges related to high capital and maintenance costs associated with advanced treatment systems. Large-scale treatment plants require significant upfront investment, skilled labor, and long project timelines, which can limit adoption in developing regions.Regional InsightsAsia PacificAsia Pacific dominates the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, population growth, and increasing government investments in water infrastructure are key drivers. Large-scale municipal projects and rising awareness of water pollution are further accelerating market growth in the region.North AmericaNorth America holds a significant share of the global market, supported by well-established water infrastructure, strict environmental regulations, and strong government funding for infrastructure modernization. The United States leads the regional market, driven by federal infrastructure programs and increasing investments in municipal and industrial treatment upgrades.EuropeEurope represents a mature and steadily growing market, backed by stringent EU environmental directives and a strong focus on sustainable water management. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are investing in advanced wastewater treatment technologies to meet tightening discharge standards and support water reuse and recycling initiatives.Middle East & Africa and South AmericaThese regions are expected to witness moderate growth, supported by increasing investments in municipal water infrastructure, desalination projects, and wastewater reuse initiatives. Water scarcity and national water security programs are driving adoption of advanced treatment equipment, particularly in the Middle East.Have Any query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-102632 Key Industry DevelopmentsJuly 2025: Veolia Environnement S.A. completed acquisition of the remaining stake in Water Technologies and Solutions, strengthening its global water treatment portfolio.August 2025: Pentair plc acquired Hydra-Stop LLC to expand its specialty valve and water infrastructure solutions portfolio.Related Reports-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.