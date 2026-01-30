Dr. Goodenowe Announces Community Health Meal and Engagement Program for Moose Jaw Seniors

MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN , CANADA, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe announced the launch of a community-based engagement initiative designed to address isolation and food access for Moose Jaw residents ages 60 and older.

The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Senior Engage Program will provide complimentary home pickup and return transportation, a free hot meal, and access to social and recreational activities in a structured daytime setting.

The program is designed to support seniors who may otherwise remain isolated in their homes, particularly during the winter months.

Participants will be picked up from their homes between 10 and 11 a.m., transported to the Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview Road, and returned home at approximately 4 p.m. Planned offerings include hot chef-cooked meals, casual games, and seasonal outdoor activities when weather permits. The program will operate seven days a week and at no cost to participants and with no obligation to participate in additional services.

“Our goal is simple,” Goodenowe said. “Many seniors in our community don’t have a place to go during the day, especially in the winter. This program creates a welcoming space where they can share a hot meal, spend time with others, and feel connected again. In addition, the program provides full-time caregivers much needed extra time during the day to rest, perform tasks, or run errands.”

The program will be hosted at the Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview Road while construction is being completed on the much larger Community Health Centre at 1400 Lakeview Road. Initial capacity is limited to approximately 40 seniors per day which will increase to over 100 seniors per day when construction on the new building is complete.

The grand opening of the program is February 13, 2026. Space is limited and all participants must sign up in advance prior to admittance.

To sign up yourself or recommend a senior for the program, you can do so in person at the Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Centre at the Town and Country Mall, register online at https://communityhealth.drgoodenowe.com/seniorengage/

Email - seniorengage@drgoodenowe.com

Phone - 1-306-630-2612

About the Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Senior Engage Program

The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Senior Engage Program is a Moose Jaw-based initiative serving residents ages 60 and older. The program provides transportation, meals, and opportunities for social engagement in a daytime community setting, with the goal of reducing isolation and supporting seniors during the winter months.

About Dr. Goodenowe

Dr. Dayan Goodenowe is a Moose Jaw-born neuroscientist, inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist with deep roots in the community. He is the founder of multiple research and commercial organizations. In 2025 he launched a 100M initiative, the Moose Jaw Vitality Project to bring advanced community health technologies and services to Moose Jaw. For more information about Dr. Goodenowe’s research and charitable programs, visit drgoodenowe.com.

