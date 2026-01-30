Wegner Roofing & Solar Ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving Rapid City Property Owners

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. With that many companies in the industry, a Top 100 placement is hard-earned, and it reinforces Wegner’s position as a trusted option for Rapid City property owners.The company stated the recognition reflects continued growth across the markets it serves, while maintaining consistent standards for inspection quality, project execution, and customer communication. In Rapid City and the surrounding Black Hills region, roofs are frequently stressed by hail, high winds, and fast-moving storms that can cause damage not always visible from the ground.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar solutions across multiple markets. More information is available at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “Rapid City homeowners deal with unpredictable weather patterns,” said a company spokesperson. “Our priority is helping customers understand what’s actually happening on their roof, documenting issues clearly, and delivering the right fix, not guesswork.”Wegner’s Rapid City team supports inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm-related services. The company noted that many roof leaks begin at system details such as pipe boots, flashing, wall intersections, and transitions, which is why thorough inspections and correct installation methods matter.To help property owners spot issues early, Wegner recommends a short post-storm checklist:- Look for shingle bruising or granular loss after hail.- Check attic spaces for new staining or damp insulation.- Inspect roof edges and flashing areas for lifting or separation.- Watch for gutter overflow and drainage issues during heavy rain.- Schedule an inspection quickly if any interior staining appears.Local service details for Rapid City are available here: https://wegnerroofing.com/rapid-city-sd-roofing/ Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/K6bp45j6T5nzShJm7

