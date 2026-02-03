Jeen Announces International Expansion, Bringing Enterprise Leaders Together in London

Seamless AI that fits your enterprise, anywhere.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global investment in artificial intelligence surpasses $200 billion and nearly 80% of enterprises accelerate AI adoption at scale, a fundamental challenge remains: how can organisations innovate without losing control? Today, Jeen , the enterprise AI platform for the autonomous era, addresses this question with the announcement of its international expansion and the opening of its London office To mark this milestone, Jeen will host an exclusive industry gathering on 25 February at a leading London cultural institution, convening senior CIOs, CTOs and technology leaders to define the next phase of enterprise intelligence: scaling AI on your terms.An Evening of Enterprise AI LeadershipSet within one of London’s most iconic cultural venues, the invitation-only event will feature executive-level discussions, peer networking and practical insights into how organisations are successfully scaling AI while maintaining sovereignty, security and governance.The audience will include technology decision-makers responsible for AI strategy across organisations serving millions of customers globally, creating a forum for candid exchange on the realities of enterprise AI adoption in highly regulated environments.The centrepiece of the evening will be an executive panel titled “Post-Silo Reality: The Infrastructure, Culture and Strategy to Scale AI on Your Terms.” Moving beyond adoption metrics and experimentation, the discussion will examine the architectural and organisational choices required to build a sovereign, autonomous enterprise—addressing how to retain control as AI systems gain agency, manage operational complexity, and modernise governance for an AI-driven world.Putting Enterprises Back in Control“Enterprises don’t need another chatbot. They need a unified platform to architect intelligence and enforce sovereignty. Our expansion into London reflects a growing demand for AI that scales without compromising control.” said Oded Tahori, CEO of Jeen.Jeen enables this through two foundational capabilities: Unified Intelligence, which replaces fragmented tools with a single platform connecting every model and workflow; and Sovereign Architecture, giving enterprises full control over data flows, deployment and governance across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.Building a Global Platform for Enterprise AILeading Jeen’s UK and European operations is Mel Schemith, Managing Director for UK and EU. Schemith brings nearly two decades of enterprise technology leadership, with senior roles at AWS, Microsoft, IBM and Motorola, where she supported large-scale adoption of cloud and AI across highly regulated sectors.“Whether organisations are experimenting with AI or scaling across borders, fragmentation is the common barrier,” said Schemith. “Jeen provides a secure workspace that unifies AI efforts and enables enterprises to move forward confidently, on their own terms. We are excited to bring this capability to the UK market.”The Enterprise AI ImperativeWith 78% of organisations now reporting AI use and sectors such as financial services accelerating adoption, enterprises face increasing complexity around governance, cost control and compliance. Jeen addresses these challenges with:Complete AI Freedom: A multi-LLM, integration-ready architecture that avoids vendor lock-in and supports cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments.AI for Every Knowledge Worker: Intuitive, no-code tools that provide secure access to chat, agents and workflows for the entire organisation—not just technical teams.Proven at ScaleJeen is deployed across five continents in industries including banking, telecommunications, government and higher education. The platform supports organisations moving from AI pilots to production at scale, adapting to sector-specific workflows and regulatory requirements where security and performance are critical.About JeenJeen is the enterprise AI platform where every model, workflow and team comes together. Founded by technology entrepreneurs with experience scaling global platforms, Jeen eliminates fragmented subscriptions, closes security gaps and removes vendor lock-in—enabling enterprises to build and manage AI ecosystems with confidence.With operations across the United States, UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, Jeen empowers knowledge workers and IT leaders to scale AI responsibly and autonomously. Jeen is the operating system for the autonomous enterprise.For more information, visit www.jeen.ai or follow Jeen on LinkedIn.Media enquiries:E: press@jeen.aiW: www.jeen.ai

