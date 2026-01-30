Holistic Health Practitioner Xiomara Hoey of Xiomara Empowered Health Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LAKE SUCCESS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world increasingly fraught with stress, toxins, and a healthcare landscape dominated by quick fixes, Xiomara Hoey, the founder of Xiomara Empowered Health, stands out for her unique blend of scientific rigor and holistic wisdom. Xiomara’s journey from a clinically trained scientist to an integrative health specialist is not just the story of one woman’s personal evolution, it is a new model for effective, individualized wellness in an era when one-size-fits-all simply doesn’t work.

As a child in Queens, Xiomara’s fascination with healing took root not in a playroom, but at the side of an old-fashioned sewing machine amongst beakers and test tubes of chemistry sets. While her friends played with dolls, Xiomara was busy synthesizing her future, one that everyone around her assumed would lead to a traditional medical career. “Anyone who knew me knew I’d be a doctor,” Xiomara recalls. Yet, even at seven, she sensed that healing could mean far more than the stethoscope and prescription pad might allow.

Years later, Xiomara’s pursuit of a second child became the crucible for her professional and personal rebirth. After an arduous, six-year struggle through a maze of fertility clinics, medications, and repeated disappointments, she found herself at a crossroads. Conventional medicine had no more options; a top clinic director even declared her case “like taking blood from a stone.” Rather than accept defeat, Xiomara turned to her own scientific training, channeling her frustration into research and ultimately, into action.

The accidental discovery of a magazine article on holistic fertility, coupled with an open-minded curiosity, propelled Xiomara into uncharted territory. Diving into acupuncture, Chinese medicine, nutritional science, yoga, and herbal supplementation, she became her own experiment. Only after all these efforts did she discovered a crucial clue: an undiagnosed allergy to the hormonal shots she had been taking was sabotaging her progress. Equipped with self-acquired expertise and the courage to challenge established protocols, Xiomara successfully advocated for a medication-free implantation cycle, resulting in the healthy birth of her daughter.

This rigorous, evidence-driven approach, paired with resilience and creativity, has since defined Xiomara Empowered Health. Today, as a specialist in functional medicine, integrative nutrition, health coaching, herbology, supplementation, iridology, and transformational psychology, Xiomara is changing the lives of clients who have felt overlooked or discouraged by conventional approaches. Rather than slotting clients into a rigid protocol, she listens intently, studies the full spectrum of their biochemistry and life circumstances, and crafts truly personalized care.

What sets Xiomara apart is not only her encyclopedic expertise, but her insistence that healing is an active partnership. “Our bodies know how to heal better than any one of us. I’m just here to guide the process and provide the right pathways,” she explains. Her philosophy is rooted in the conviction that real progress is possible only when symptoms, biochemistry, mental and emotional landscapes, and even spiritual dimensions are woven together into a coherent system. “A cookie-cutter effect doesn’t work,” Xiomara says. “We’re all individuals, and true healing must honor that.”

Xiomara’s methods have yielded extraordinary results, from supporting clients through cancer recoveries without chemotherapy to helping individuals overcome chronic conditions that once seemed intractable. Her commitment to ongoing learning is apparent as she continues to train with leading behavioral hypnotists and embraces advances in science, energy medicine, and psychology to better serve her clients. This adaptability, fueled by her scientific curiosity and compassion, is what makes her approach so effective in our rapidly evolving world.

Xiomara Empowered Health isn’t just a service; it’s a philosophy built on listening deeply, questioning assumptions, and never settling for less than complete healing. With an eye on the future, Xiomara continues to expand her toolkit so that clients can navigate today’s unprecedented environmental and emotional challenges.

In a health landscape saturated with fleeting trends, Xiomara Hoey provides an alternative rooted in genuine expertise, real-world results, and a belief that every individual deserves a tailored pathway to lasting wellness.

About Xiomara Empowered Health

Founded by Xiomara Hoey, Xiomara Empowered Health offers functional medicine, integrative nutrition, health coaching, and holistic wellness programs tailored to the individual patient. Xiomara’s practice combines decades of scientific training, holistic modalities, and dedication to helping clients achieve their best health.

Close Up Radio featured Xiomara Hoey, founder of Xiomara Empowered Health in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday January 26th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-health-practitioner/id1785721253?i=1000746983707

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-health-practitioner-xiomara-hoey-of-xiomara-empowered-health-319700764

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5pSxhmfcypxrwI2dTeGMYz

For more information about Xiomara Hoey, founder of Xiomara Empowered Health, please visit https://www.xiomaraempoweredhealth.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.