Beer Market Size to Reach USD 1,275.52 Billion by 2034 | CAGR 4.22% (2026–2034)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global beer market was valued at USD 882.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 916.12 billion in 2026 to USD 1,275.52 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rising demand for innovative alcoholic beverages, increasing preference for low-ABV drinks, and expanding craft and premium beer segments globally.Europe dominated the beer market with a 33.26% share in 2025, supported by deep-rooted cultural consumption patterns, a high concentration of breweries, and strong on-trade and off-trade distribution networks. Meanwhile, the U.S. beer market is projected to reach USD 149.12 billion by 2032, driven by growing demand among millennials and the working population, along with increasing popularity of craft and premium beer options.Beer remains one of the most widely consumed alcoholic beverages worldwide due to its diverse formulations, flavor profiles, and broad appeal among millennials and Gen Z consumers. While flavored brewed beverages were historically concentrated in Europe and North America, global demand has expanded rapidly in recent years. Advancements in brewing technologies, particularly in developing economies, and rising consumer interest in novel flavors continue to support market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/beer-market-102489 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted global beer consumption patterns, particularly due to restrictions on mobility and closure of bars and restaurants. According to The Brewers of Europe, government measures in 2020 reduced 42% of beer sales in Europe, weakening the industry’s contribution to regional economies. Several brewers also faced legislative challenges, including complete bans on alcohol sales in India and South Africa, and restrictions on home brewing in Mexico.In the U.S., retail beer sales declined by nearly USD 20 billion, while on-trade sales dropped sharply. However, off-trade channels, including retail stores and e-commerce, recorded strong growth during the pandemic and are expected to support market recovery in the coming years.Beer Market Snapshot & HighlightsThe market is characterized by strong consumer preference for lager, rising adoption of premium and low-calorie variants, and increasing penetration of online alcohol retail platforms. Premiumization trends and expansion of craft breweries continue to reshape consumption patterns globally.Beer Market TrendsRising Alcohol-based E-commerce ChannelsThe pandemic accelerated adoption of alcohol e-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) models. Online grocery shopping has increasingly included beer purchases, particularly in markets such as Japan, the U.K., and the U.S. Small breweries benefited significantly from DTC channels during 2021.To strengthen responsible alcohol distribution, major spirits and wine companies formed the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) in collaboration with global e-commerce platforms. Online sales of beer, particularly non-alcoholic variants, are expected to grow rapidly from a low base, supporting future market expansion.Beer Market Growth FactorsImproving Disposable Income and Rising WesternizationRising GDP and improved disposable incomes across Asia Pacific and South America are boosting alcoholic beverage consumption. According to Kirin Holdings Co., global beer consumption increased by 4% in 2021, reaching 185.60 million kiloliters, supported by strong demand from China and Asia during the post-pandemic recovery.The craft beer segment continues to gain traction globally. According to the Brewers Association, the number of active craft breweries in the U.S. increased from 9,119 in 2022 to 9,336 in 2023, supporting innovation and premiumization trends.Increasing Alcohol Socialization TrendsBeer plays a central role in social engagements due to its refreshing appeal and relatively low ABV. Rising demand for low-calorie, low-carb, and low-ABV beer variants is prompting manufacturers to introduce new products. For instance, Heineken launched HeinekenSilver in March 2023 in the U.S., catering to health-conscious consumers.Beer Market Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeThe market is segmented into lager, ale, stouts, and others.The lager segment dominates, accounting for 76.87% of the market share in 2026, driven by its crisp taste, premium appeal, and widespread consumer acceptance. Rising modernization and demand for premium beverages are expected to further support lager consumption.By Distribution ChannelThe off-trade segment leads with a 56.71% market share in 2026, driven by lower prices offered by supermarkets, wine shops, and specialty stores. During the pandemic, Europe recorded an 8% increase in off-trade beer sales, highlighting the channel’s resilience.By ProductionThe macro brewery segment dominates with a 66.48% market share in 2026, supported by high production efficiency and extensive distribution reach. Meanwhile, microbreweries continue to gain traction due to product innovation and consumer preference for unique flavors.Regional InsightsEuropeEurope led the market with USD 293.65 billion in 2025 and USD 302.45 billion in 2026, supported by strong cultural consumption and a dense brewery network. The UK market is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion, while Germany is expected to reach USD 58.39 billion by 2026.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is the second-largest market, driven by rising consumption in China, India, and Australia. According to AB InBev, the region accounted for 53% of global beer growth between 2014 and 2025. By 2026, China is projected to reach USD 162.03 billion, Japan USD 18.99 billion, and India USD 9.22 billion.North AmericaNorth America ranked third globally, supported by a strong brewery ecosystem. The U.S. market is projected to reach USD 120.58 billion by 2026, driven by demand for craft and low-ABV beers.South AmericaSouth America is the fastest-growing region due to urbanization and rising disposable income. Global brewers continue investing in local production expansion to meet rising demand.Competitive LandscapeThe global beer market is highly consolidated, with major players focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance production efficiency and distribution reach.Speak To Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/beer-market-102489 List of Top Beer CompaniesAnheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium)Heineken N.V. (Netherlands)China Resources Breweries (China)Carlsberg A/S (Denmark)Diageo Plc (U.K.)Molson Coors Beverage Company (U.S.)Boston Beer Company (U.S.)Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation (China)

