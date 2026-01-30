Althera and Bruno Farmaceutici Sign Strategic Licensing Agreement to Bring Advanced Type 2 Diabetes Therapy to Italy

Logo Althera

Partnership leverages Bruno Farmaceutici’s robust commercial leadership to launch Althera’s innovative Type 2 Diabetes combination therapy

We are honored to partner with Althera and to introduce its innovative product for Type 2 Diabetes that could represent a great therapeutic solution for the Italian patients” — Vincenzo Bruno

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althera Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing value-added cardiovascular and metabolic medicines, and Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A., a leading Italian pharmaceutical company, today announced the signing of an licensing and supply agreement.Under the terms of the agreement, Bruno Farmaceutici is granted the rights to market and distribute Althera’s Type 2 Diabetes combination therapy within Italy.This collaboration brings together Althera’s expertise in developing superior, high-quality combination therapies with Bruno Farmaceutici’s established commercial dominance in the Italian cardiovascular and metabolic market. Bruno Farmaceutici currently supplies high-quality medicines to millions of patients across Italy, making them the ideal partner to maximize patient access to this new therapy.The combination represents a modern approach to managing Type 2 diabetes, offering a dual mechanism of action that improves glycemic control. This innovative treatment will serve as a strategic complement to Bruno Farmaceutici’s existing portfolio, broadening the options available to Italian healthcare professionals and patients.Mathieu Da Luz – Head of BD, said. "We are proud to partner with Bruno Farmaceutici, a company that shares our deep commitment to improving patient outcomes in Europe. This agreement recognizes the strengths of both our organizations: Althera’s ability to develop innovative, high-value treatments and Bruno’s proven expertise and leadership in the Italian cardio-metabolic landscape. Together, we look forward to bringing this essential Type 2 diabetes therapy to the patients who need it most."Vincenzo Bruno (Managing Director) said.We are honored to partner with Althera and introduce new and innovative therapeutic solutions in our country.We think Althera is developing innovative products for Type 2 Diabetes that could represent a great therapeutic solution for the Italian patients and with our marketing and sales expertise those products could become market leaders in their respective areas. Our partnership with Althera opens a new chapter in our growth plans.”The product is currently undergoing registration procedures in Italy. Upon approval, it will be marketed under a brand name selected by Bruno Farmaceutici, specifically tailored to the Italian market. Other financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.About Althera Laboratories:Althera Laboratories is a dynamic pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added medicines, particularly in cardiovascular and metabolic therapies. The company boasts a robust state-of-the-art R&D facility and manufacturing capabilities. The end-to-end product concept to finished goods supply positions Althera as a critical partner for in-country pharmaceutical majors as well as health system stakeholders in bringing high-value medicines to market to serve unmet patient needs.About Bruno Farmaceutici:Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. is a dynamic and innovative Italian pharmaceutical company, long committed to improving people’s health and well-being through the development, production, and supply of medicines that offer high standards in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy.The mission of Bruno Farmaceutici is strongly focused on the development and marketing of high therapeutic value drugs with innovative and improved formulations, aimed at ensuring optimal patient adherence to therapies.A market leader in solid oral corticosteroids and antidiabetic drugs, the company is also present in the cardiovascular area, osteoporosis, and insomnia, offering unique and innovative therapeutic solutions.

