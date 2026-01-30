Houzeo Unveils the Top Places to Live in Missouri for 2026 With Updated Data-Driven Insights

The latest rankings provide homebuyers with a clearer view of affordability, quality of life, and economic opportunities across Missouri cities.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Missouri cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s rankings are built on a rigorous, data-backed framework. Instead of subjective lifestyle opinions, the analysis relies on verified economic and housing data. Key inputs include employment trends and job security figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER, and housing metrics such as median home prices and rent from Houzeo’s housing data. Household income statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau further ensure a balanced comparison across cities.Florissant, MO offers historic charm, strong community bonds, and affordable housing options. Homes for sale in Florissant MO are perfect for first-time homebuyers and growing families. Its proximity to St. Louis provides easy access to the city’s amenities while maintaining a quiet, suburban lifestyle. The median price is $565K, and average rent is around $2,005, making homes for sale in Florissant, MO a great option for families and young professionals.Other high-ranking cities, such as Liberty, are priced at $351K, Columbia at $335K, and Joplin at $195K in median home prices. These cities have secured top positions in the rankings, offering affordable living options and access to strong community amenities. Check out the full rankings of the best places to live in Missouri to explore more top cities in the Show-Me State.These rankings are based on a thorough analysis of several key factors, such as livability, job markets, schools, and lifestyle amenities. They are designed to help families, young adults, and retirees alike find the best city to plant their roots in Missouri for 2026 and beyond.For families seeking space and excellent schools, cities like Liberty, Chesterfield, and Florissant stand out. These areas offer a suburban vibe with easy access to metropolitan amenities, safe neighborhoods, and highly-rated school districts. For young professionals, St. Louis, Columbia, and Springfield provide vibrant downtown areas, robust job markets, and abundant cultural experiences. Retirees can enjoy a peaceful life in areas like Chesterfield, Columbia, and Springfield, which boast affordable housing and access to parks and healthcare facilities.Florissant is another city in Missouri worth considering. Known for its historic charm and strong community bonds, Florissant offers a variety of housing options at affordable prices. Homes for sale in Florissant MO are a great choice for first-time homebuyers and growing families. The city’s proximity to St. Louis also provides residents with easy access to the amenities and opportunities of a major metropolitan area, while still enjoying a quieter, suburban lifestyle.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

