Houzeo’s 2026 Idhao Rankings Show the Best Places to Live for Families, Professionals, and Retirees

Buyers can compare Idaho cities based on housing costs, lifestyle perks, and livability factors.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Idaho cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places rankings are based on a structured, data-driven methodology. Instead of relying on perception-based livability scores, Houzeo evaluates cities using verified economic and housing datasets. The analysis incorporates employment levels and job stability from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER, median home prices and average rent from Houzeo’s proprietary housing data, and income statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.Across the best areas to live in Idaho, cities with strong population growth, expanding job markets, and outdoor access continue to rise in the rankings. Lewiston leads in the list due to its diversified economy, quality of life, and relative affordability compared to larger Western metros. With a median home price near $379K and a median rent of around $1,850, Lewiston appeals to families, young professionals, and retirees seeking long-term stability.Other high-ranking cities, such as Eagle, are priced at $884K, Sandpoint at $565K, and Coeur d’Alene at $593K in median home prices. These cities have secured top positions in the rankings, supported by their scenic locations, access to outdoor activities, and strong housing demand. Buyers can explore the rankings of the best places to live in Idaho to discover other cities shaping the state’s residential landscape.Backed by a comprehensive analysis of affordability, employment trends, education access, and lifestyle amenities, the rankings identify the top 10 cities across Idaho. The list also highlights standout locations for families, young professionals, and retirees planning to settle in 2026 and beyond.Families often gravitate toward Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, and Eagle for their top-rated schools, safety, and access to parks and recreation. Young professionals are drawn to Lewiston, Pocatello, and Idaho Falls’s growing tech and healthcare sectors, along with its walkable downtown core. Retirees frequently consider Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, and Twin Falls, where scenic surroundings and a slower pace of life remain key advantages.Coeur d’Alene continues to rank among Idaho’s most attractive housing markets, supported by tourism-driven employment, waterfront amenities, and strong buyer demand. Buyers exploring Coeur d'Alene homes for sale can find a mix of lakefront properties, single-family homes, and condos that appeal to both primary residents and second-home buyers.Eagle also earns a place among Idaho’s top-ranked cities due to its upscale neighborhoods, access to outdoor trails, and proximity to Boise’s employment centers. Housing demand remains steady, and homes for sale in Eagle Idaho attract buyers seeking larger homes, newer developments, and long-term value in a well-planned suburban setting.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

