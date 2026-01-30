The Semiconductor and Other Electronic Component Market Is Projected to Reach $1684.24 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor and electronic component industry has become a fundamental part of modern technology, driving innovation across numerous sectors. With the rapid advancement of digital devices and expanding applications, this market is set for robust growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future opportunities shaping this critical sector.

Current Market Size and Anticipated Expansion of the Semiconductor and Other Electronic Component Market

The semiconductor and other electronic component market has experienced significant expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $1120.24 billion in 2025 to $1205.5 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to innovations in silicon-based technologies, increased demand for consumer electronics, advancements in automotive electronics, rising levels of industrial automation, and the broadening of telecommunication networks.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $1684.25 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.7%. This forecasted increase is driven by the growing adoption of AI-powered devices, the development of smart factories, the expansion of electric vehicle production, heightened demand for connected Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets, and advances in next-generation memory and power semiconductor technologies. Key trends expected to dominate the market include AI-enhanced semiconductor design, components for smart manufacturing, IoT-integrated electronics, cloud-connected devices, and semiconductors tailored for electrification applications.

The Crucial Role of Semiconductors and Electronic Components

Semiconductors and other electronic components serve as the backbone of modern electronics by managing and controlling electrical signals. Their importance cannot be overstated, as they enable the functionality of a vast array of applications across consumer, industrial, automotive, and telecommunication sectors. These components provide the essential processing power and connectivity that underpin today’s smart devices and systems.

Consumer Electronics Demand as a Major Market Driver

One of the primary forces propelling growth in the semiconductor and electronic components market is the rising demand for consumer electronics. These devices—ranging from smartphones and tablets to laptops and wearable gadgets—are designed for everyday personal or professional use. Semiconductors form the essential core of these products, delivering processing capabilities, memory storage, connectivity, and specialized functions that meet evolving consumer expectations for performance and versatility. For example, in May 2023, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported that consumer electronic equipment production in Japan totaled $209.16 million (¥32,099 million), up from $164.65 million (¥25,268 million) in May 2022. This increase clearly highlights the growing consumer demand that is fueling the semiconductor and component market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for semiconductors and other electronic components, reflecting the area’s strong manufacturing base and extensive technology ecosystem. North America followed as the second largest market, supported by its advanced semiconductor research and development and technology innovation hubs. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing an extensive overview of global market dynamics and regional variations.

