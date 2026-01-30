Wegner Roofing & Solar Ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s Top 100 List, Serving the Bozeman Area

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wegner Roofing & Solar announced it has been ranked #86 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, an annual industry ranking based on company performance and reported revenue.The U.S. has an estimated 106,000+ roofing contractor businesses. In a field that large, a Top 100 ranking is no small feat, and it reflects the kind of scale and consistency Bozeman-area customers expect from a long-term contractor.The company noted that in Montana markets, roof and exterior decisions are shaped by demanding seasonal conditions. In the Bozeman area, snow load, ice, wind exposure, and freeze-thaw cycles can shorten roof lifespan when systems are under-ventilated, improperly flashed, or installed without attention to critical transitions.Wegner Roofing & Solar provides roofing and solar solutions across multiple markets. Learn more at https://wegnerroofing.com/ “National recognition reflects consistency across operations,” said a company spokesperson. “For Bozeman-area homeowners, our focus is the same as always: a system that performs in winter, holds up through storm season, and supports long-term protection of the home.”The company also highlighted that homeowners increasingly ask about aligning roofing upgrades with energy goals. In markets where solar is viable, roof condition, orientation, and long-term durability become important planning factors, especially when a homeowner wants to avoid rework later.Wegner recommends a short “winter-ready” roof checklist for Bozeman-area homeowners evaluating condition after storms or heavy snow cycles:- Watch for ice buildup at eaves, which can indicate ventilation or insulation issues.- Check for damaged flashing around chimneys and penetrations after high winds.- Look for shingle lifting or exposed fasteners after rapid temperature shifts.- Keep gutters clear to reduce ice dams and water backup risk.- Schedule a professional inspection before spring melt reveals hidden problems.Local solar and service information for the Bozeman area is available here: https://wegnerroofing.com/solar-panel-installation-in-bozeman-mt/ Find Wegner Roofing & Solar on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/jjBsHF1YEkwzVMS37

