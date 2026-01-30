Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Unveils “Blush Noire” at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes marked the launch of its latest fragrance, Blush Noire, with a private unveiling event held at The Fridge Warehouse in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. The launch brought together members of the fashion, beauty, and fragrance community to experience the brand’s newest addition in an immersive setting.The choice of Alserkal Avenue reflected the brand’s intention to position the launch within Dubai’s creative district, blending contemporary art, design, and perfumery. The event space was curated to reflect the character of the fragrance, allowing guests to engage with the scent through its presentation, ambience, and storytelling.The launch was attended by regional influencers and fragrance enthusiasts, including Nour Al Jabrii, Ayesha Zehi, Zenaal Shaikh, and Curly Fragrance, alongside members of the media and industry professionals. Guests were invited to experience the fragrance profile and learn more about the inspiration behind the creation.Blush Noire is introduced as an extrait de parfum, featuring a composition that combines fruity, floral, musky, ambery, and woody notes. The fragrance is positioned as one of the best perfumes in UAE for those who want elegance with presence, delivering a scent that is bold yet refined“Our vision was to create a scent that feels modern, confident, and unmistakably expressive,” said a spokesperson for Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes. “This new perfume launch reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and to offering another long-lasting perfume in UAE that carries both presence and sophistication.”The event formed part of the brand’s broader efforts to engage directly with fragrance communities and highlight the creative process behind its releases. Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes currently operates over 190 retail stores across the GCC and continues to expand its regional and international presence.Blush Noire will be available across Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes retail outlets in the UAE and through the brand’s official online platforms.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesFounded in the UAE over two decades ago, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is known for producing Arabian fragrances, concentrated perfume oils, bakhoor, and home scents. The brand combines traditional influences with modern perfumery techniques and maintains a strong retail presence across the GCC, with ongoing global expansion.

