Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for December 2025

MACAU, January 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 2.1% year-on-year to MOP13.66 billion in 2025, while the transaction value for retail trade dropped by 4.0% to MOP52.47 billion.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In December 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 2.1% month-on-month to MOP1.16 billion, with a notable rise in the transaction value for Western Restaurants (+16.4%). Chinese Restaurants and Japanese & Korean Restaurants both saw a month-on-month growth of 7.0% in their transaction values, while Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops posted a fall of 9.2%.

In comparison with December 2024, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments decreased by 1.4%. The transaction values for Chinese Restaurants and Japanese & Korean Restaurants dropped by 8.5% and 5.5% respectively, while those for Western Restaurants (+9.3%) and Fast-food Restaurants (+8.5%) recorded growth.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade went up by 10.4% month-on-month to MOP5.12 billion in December 2025, driven by a combination of grand events and festivals. The transaction value for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (+34.6%) showed a significant uplift, and the values for Leather Goods Retailers, Adults’ Clothing Retailers and Department Stores rose by 17.4%, 12.9% and 11.7% respectively. By contrast, the transaction value for Pharmacies fell by 19.7% month-on-month.

When compared with December 2024, the transaction value for retail trade grew by 6.2%; the transaction value for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers hiked by 24.1% while that for Pharmacies dropped by 16.9%.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.