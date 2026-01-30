Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for December and the whole year of 2025

MACAU, January 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 89.4% in 2025, an uplift of 3.1 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 1.0% year-on-year to 14,560,000. Meanwhile, number of inbound package tour visitors dropped by 9.7% year-on-year to 1,912,000, owing to a decrease in those from the Chinese mainland. International tour visitors, however, recorded a rise.

At the end of 2025, there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public, an increase of 1 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms rose by 4.9% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms climbed by 3.1 percentage points year-on-year to 89.4% in 2025; the rates for 5-star (92.9%), 4-star (83.8%) and 3-star hotels (85.0%) showed respective growth of 4.4 percentage points, 1.8 percentage points and 1.2 percentage points.

Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 1.0% year-on-year to 14,560,000 in 2025, with guests from the Chinese mainland (10,735,000) rising by 1.4%. International guests (1,238,000) grew by 11.8% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (350,000), Japan (102,000), Malaysia (93,000) and Thailand (88,000) went up by 9.3%, 25.5%, 6.5% and 33.4% respectively, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (1,774,000) fell by 4.1%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights.

In 2025, number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 1,912,000, down by 9.7% year-on-year. As more Mainland visitors travelled to the Macao Special Administrative Region under the Individual Visit Scheme, number of inbound package tour visitors from the Chinese mainland fell by 15.7% to 1,588,000. On the other hand, international tour visitors went up by 17.2% to 240,000.

In December 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 90.4%, up by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests increased by 5.8% year-on-year to 1,252,000, while the average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights. A total of 181,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in December, down by 11.9% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 26.4% to 28,000.