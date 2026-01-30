Transport and communications statistics for December and the whole year of 2025
MACAU, January 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 254,393 as at end-2025, up by 0.5% year-on-year. For the whole year of 2025, cross-border vehicular traffic (11,133,988 trips) rose by 21.1% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (77,549 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (55,576 trips) dropped by 2.6% and 1.8% respectively. As at end-2025, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,495,213) and internet subscribers (785,000) showed respective growth of 3.2% and 1.3% year-on-year.
In 2025, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 13.8% year-on-year to 11,117, of which 37.8% (4,204) were electric vehicles, up by 6.4 percentage points. In December, new registration of motor vehicles rose by 1.8% year-on-year to 1,057 (electric vehicles accounted for 471 or 44.6%). For the whole year of 2025, traffic accidents fell by 5.6% year-on-year to 14,638, with 7 persons killed and 5,382 persons injured. There were 1,060 traffic accidents in December, which resulted in 3 deaths and 399 injuries.
As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 21.1% year-on-year to 11,133,988 trips in 2025. Light passenger car trips rose by 22.8% year-on-year to 10,557,451; of which, Hengqin single-plate vehicle trips (2,300,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (1,657,000) went up by 45.6% and 11.4% respectively. For the whole year of 2025, passenger ferry trips (77,549 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (55,576 trips) reduced by 2.6% and 1.8% respectively. In December, cross-border vehicular traffic (997,779 trips), passenger ferry trips (6,659 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (5,195 trips) increased by 17.1%, 0.1% and 4.8% year-on-year respectively.
With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (74,205 tonnes) grew by 5.4% year-on-year in 2025, whereas that of port containerized cargo (187,090 tonnes) dropped by 4.0%. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 1.2% year-on-year to 109,292 tonnes, of which gross weight of outward cargo (98,439 tonnes) and transit cargo (5,820 tonnes) expanded by 0.8% and 16.1% respectively, while that of inward cargo (5,033 tonnes) fell by 5.1%. In December, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,018 tonnes), port containerized cargo (16,678 tonnes) and air cargo (10,812 tonnes) increased by 6.4%, 0.7% and 8.9% year-on-year respectively.
As at end-2025, number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 3.2% year-on-year to 1,495,213, with postpaid subscribers (1,099,308) rising by 5.4% while prepaid card subscribers (395,905) dropping by 2.5%. Number of fixed-line telephone subscribers went down by 6.3% year-on-year to 76,571. Internet subscribers totalled 785,000 as at end-2025, up by 1.3% year-on-year. The total duration of internet usage for the whole year of 2025 dropped by 1.2% to 1.75 billion hours, while the duration of internet usage in December fell by 1.6% to 144 million hours.
