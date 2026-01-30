Preliminary figures for gross domestic product for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, January 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the economy of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) continued to make steady progress in the fourth quarter of 2025, underpinned by rapid growth in exports of services, driven by surging visitor arrivals resulting from the hosting of numerous large-scale events in the Macao SAR and government efforts to attract visitors. The preliminary figure for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 7.6% year-on-year in real terms to MOP115.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The overall economic output corresponded to 94.1% of the total in the same period of 2019.

Analysed by major component, total exports of services increased by 9.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, fuelled by a 15.4% rise in visitor arrivals. As regards domestic demand, government final consumption expenditure, private consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation registered respective growth of 1.3%, 1.1% and 0.9%.

For the whole year of 2025, the preliminary figure for GDP expanded by 4.7% year-on-year in real terms to MOP417.28 billion. The overall economic output corresponded to 89.6% of the total in the same period of 2019.