KwaZulu-Natal Education on sanitation challenges at Mthiyaqhwa High School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has acted with urgency to address sanitation challenges at Mthiyaqhwa High School, located in the Madiyane area of Nkandla, within the King Cetshwayo District.

Following engagements by the District with Infrastructure, as well as the Independent Development Trust (IDT), an immediate intervention was implemented to ensure that teaching and learning are not disrupted.

As an interim measure, the provision of chemical toilets was prioritised to address basic sanitation needs without delay. The IDT confirmed its commitment to deliver the chemical toilets by the morning of 29 January 2026.

The Department confirms that the chemical toilets have since been delivered to Mthiyaqhwa High School, ensuring that learners and educators have access to adequate sanitation facilities while longer-term infrastructure solutions are being addressed.

This swift response demonstrates the Department’s commitment to safeguarding the learning environment and ensuring that schools remain functional, safe, and conducive to teaching and learning.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders to provide sustainable infrastructure solutions and to uphold the dignity, health, and well-being of learners and educators across the Province.

