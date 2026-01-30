Houzeo Lists Minnesota’s Top Cities to Live in 2026 Using Market-Backed Data

The updated rankings give buyers a clear comparison of affordability, quality of life, and economic strength across Minnesota’s top cities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Minnesota cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places to Live rankings are built on a rigorous, data-first approach. Instead of subjective livability opinions, the platform assesses cities using validated housing and economic indicators. The evaluation draws on employment and workforce stability data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER. Housing metrics such as median home prices and rent were sourced from Houzeo’s internal database, alongside income figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.Among the best areas to live in Minnesota, Stillwater takes the top spot in Houzeo’s 2026 rankings. Known as the “Birthplace of Minnesota,” Stillwater stands out for its historic downtown, St. Croix River views, and strong outdoor recreation scene. With a median home price of about $435,000 and a median rent near $2,600, the city attracts buyers seeking scenic living, cultural events, and proximity to the Twin Cities without sacrificing a relaxed pace.Other highly ranked cities include Maple Grove at roughly $474K, Eden Prairie at $400K, Woodbury at $490K, Plymouth at $495K, and Rochester at $345K. These cities round out the top five positions, offering a mix of suburban convenience, employment access, and housing diversity. Homebuyers can explore the full list of the best places to live in Minnesota to discover more standout cities across the North Star State.Supported by a comprehensive analysis of affordability, employment trends, education access, and lifestyle amenities, Houzeo’s rankings spotlight the top 10 cities statewide. The report also identifies leading communities for families, young adults, and retirees planning their next move in 2026 and beyond.For families, Woodbury, Eagan, and Bloomington emerge as top choices, offering organized neighborhoods, strong school districts, and abundant parks. Young professionals gravitate toward Minneapolis, Edina, and Brooklyn Park, where active social scenes, diverse job markets, and comparatively accessible housing support career growth. Retirees often favor Winona, Stillwater and Alexandria, drawn by manageable living costs, quality healthcare access, and quieter day-to-day routines.According to Houzeo, Alexandria continues to attract buyers for its lakeside lifestyle and small-city convenience. Known for recreational access, tourism-driven employment, and a steady housing market, the city appeals to those seeking a balance between affordability and quality of life. Buyers exploring homes for sale in Alexandria MN , can find single-family homes and lake-side properties that fit a range of budgets while offering an outdoor appeal year-round.Eagan also earns recognition in Houzeo’s rankings for its family-friendly design and economic stability. With thousands of acres of parkland, easy access to the Twin Cities, and a strong mix of residential neighborhoods and employers, the city supports long-term livability. Its balanced pricing and community amenities make homes for sale in Eagan MN , attractive to buyers seeking both comfort and connectivity.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

