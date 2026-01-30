The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Television Market is projected to grow to $18.43 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial intelligence (AI) television market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing consumer interest in smarter, more connected home entertainment options. As technology advances, AI TVs are becoming more integrated into daily life, enhancing user experience through personalization and seamless connectivity. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of this industry.

Market Growth and Size Prospects of the Artificial Intelligence Television Market

The AI television market has seen significant growth recently, with its valuation projected to rise from $8.31 billion in 2025 to $9.76 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth during this period is largely fueled by increasing demand for intelligent home entertainment solutions, wider adoption of smart connected TVs, consumer preferences for high-resolution content, greater broadband and internet penetration, and rising disposable incomes worldwide.

Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $18.43 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.2%. Factors driving this forecasted growth include the integration of sophisticated AI processors, expanding use of voice-enabled TV systems, growing consumer interest in personalized content discovery, proliferation of connected home devices, and strong investments in R&D for television technologies. Key trends anticipated over the coming years feature advancements in display and processing technologies, AI-based content optimization, innovations in voice and gesture controls, development of energy-efficient smart TVs, and enhanced device connectivity.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence Television and Its Features

Artificial intelligence televisions are smart TV systems that incorporate AI technology to improve the overall viewing experience. They utilize machine learning algorithms to analyze user viewing habits, deliver personalized content recommendations, and optimize picture and sound quality automatically. These TVs also support intuitive voice recognition and intelligent interfaces that make user interactions smoother and more convenient. Additionally, AI televisions can connect and communicate with other smart devices, creating a well-integrated home ecosystem.

Factors Fueling the Artificial Intelligence Television Market Expansion

One of the primary growth drivers for the AI television market is the rising adoption of smart TVs and connected household devices. Smart TVs combine internet connectivity, streaming services, voice assistants, and other smart features to offer users an interactive and highly personalized viewing experience. This surge in smart TV adoption is largely driven by consumers’ desire for easy access to on-demand streaming, gaming, and smart home control from a single interface.

Artificial intelligence televisions enhance this experience by providing tailored content recommendations, supporting voice and gesture control, improving audio and video quality, and adapting interfaces to user preferences. For instance, in December 2024, data from the Australian Communications and Media Authority showed that 80% of households in Australia owned smart TVs, compared to only 28% with traditional TVs. Moreover, 58% of people used smart TVs for online video streaming, up from 52% the previous year. Smart TVs accounted for 98% of imports in 2023, with projections estimating 1.46 million units sold by 2027. This widespread adoption is a major driving force behind AI television market growth.

Regional Distribution and Growth Patterns in the AI Television Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence television market, reflecting high consumer adoption rates and technological infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities.

